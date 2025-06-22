Analyst Wants Jaguars' Travis Hunter to Have Peculiar Transition
One of the biggest headlines in the National Football League heading into the new season is how the Jacksonville Jaguars will handle the Travis Hunter situation. The Jaguars have a very rare and special player in Travis Hunter. Hunter plays both ways, and he has done that at an elite level on both sides. Coming out of the 2025 NFL Draft, teams knew that he wanted to play on both sides in the NFL.
That is one of the biggest reasons why the Jaguars traded all the way up to the second overall pick and drafted Hunter. Which sends shock waves around the league. It is also no secret that Hunter plays the two positions that the Jaguars need help in this offseason. Hunter gives the Jaguars another weapon on the offensive side of the ball. And gives them a potential shutdown cornerback on the defensive side.
Many people have given their opinion about which side of the ball Hunter should play. Some have said that Hunter should just stick to one side of the ball because at the NFL level, you cannot play both ways. Some have said that he should split reps, but not get all the reps on both sides of the ball. And some said to let him play all the snaps on both sides and see how he does early on.
The final word is going to come from the Jaguars. But Hunter will have something to say before they make their final decision. The coaches have praised Hunter for how good he is on both sides of the ball and how well he is conditioned to play both sides. They have also mentioned that he has grown a lot from the day they drafted him till now.
"The first game against Carolina, do we do every snap there?" said Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show. "We are ramping it up. Here is what I want. I want to ramp all the way till Week 5. Home against the Kansas City Chiefs. You are going to have to play tough defense against that offense. And you are going to need points to score against that defense."
"Alright, let's go. Monday Night Football on ESPN against the defending AFC Champion, Kansas City Chiefs ... Let's go every snap, Monday Night Football, in front of the whole country."
