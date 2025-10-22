Jaguars 2026 Four-Round NFL Mock Draft: Bye Week Edition
It is the off week for the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team that needs to make changes ahead of their Week 9 matchup in Las Vegas. Head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone will be looking at the possible moves they could make internally, but the latter has his eyes on building the draft board for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Sunday's loss against the Los Angeles Rams revealed several key areas of need heading into this upcoming offseason. With that in mind, I decided to ramp up a 2026 NFL mock draft to give Jaguars fans an idea of potential prospects the team could target in April, especially without a first-round pick.
Let's dive into a midseason mock draft as the Jaguars enter the halfway mark of the regular season.
Round 2, No. 51: OT Lance Heard, Tennessee
Walker Little has been too inconsistent on the left side that he may end up another casualty of the Trent Baalke era, which means it is time to find competition at left tackle. The offensive tackle class this year has taken a dramatic step back, but possible value could be found in Day 2, especially from Tennessee's Heard, a monster 6-foot-6, 330-pounder that has the wingspan and enough quickness in pass sets to be a potential starter.
Round 3, No. 84: WR Germie Bernard, Alabama
There is a lot of chaos in the Jaguars' wide receiver room at this time. Brian Thomas Jr. is one of the league leaders in drops, while Parker Washington and Travis Hunter have been the most reliable targets in the passing game. With Dyami Brown slated to be a free agent, Jacksonville must add another outside playmaker who can work from the Z role.
Bernard doesn't have the vertical ability that Brown brings, but he does have reliable hands, good football IQ of when to attack stems and landmarks, and blocks well on the perimeter.
Round 3, No. 86: EDGE Joshua Josephs, Tennessee
Dawuane Smoot, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Dennis Gardeck are only on one-year deals, which means the Jaguars will be searching for edge rusher depth this offseason. Tennessee has had a decent history in recent years of quality pass rushers coming out of the draft, and Josephs could be the next one to join Byron Young and James Pearce Jr. This is a player who could be a wonderful designated defensive end with his use of speed, explosiveness, and quick-twitch off the edge.
Round 3, No. 100: iDL Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
Depth and competition are always needed in the trenches. Jacksonville has enjoyed some sufficient play this season from Arik Armstead, Maason Smith, and others up front. McDonald has smaller arms for a defensive lineman, but that hasn't stopped him from being a total nightmare in a phone booth in one-on-one matchups on gap integrity assignments and pass rush ability.
Round 4, No. 114: TE Max Klare, Ohio State
Johnny Mundt and Hunter Long are fine one-year stop gaps behind top tight end Brenton Strange. However, the Jaguars should look into improving the depth behind Strange, and the Buckeyes' Max Klare, a productive pass-catching transfer from Purdue who has slowly begun to have targets in the passing game entering Week 9 of the college football season. Klare shows flashes of technique as a run blocker to add to the intriguing receiving profile.
