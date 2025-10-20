Jaguars' Liam Coen Speaks On Rookie's Big Performance
Embarrassment is an understatement for what happened to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday. While they may have outpaced the Los Angeles Rams in total yards, most of this came in garbage time, working back from costly penalties and stalled drives in Rams territory.
The Jaguars are 4-3 heading into the bye week following their 35-7 defeat that had them look helpless, uninspired, and a lack of "want" for winning the game. However, the lone bright spot from the Jacksonville defeat was the breakout game for rookie sensation Travis Hunter, who recorded his best numbers of the season. Head coach Liam Coen assessed Hunter's performance following the game.
Coen gets Hunter into a rhythm
Hunter's performance was noteworthy, becoming the only rookie this season to tally eight-plus catches and 100 or more yards in a game and just the third rookie in franchise history to have at least eight receptions in a single game, joining Brian Thomas Jr. and Pete Mitchell. For Coen, he explains that while it took some time in the first half, he was able to get Hunter into a rhythm in the second.
"Yeah, early on it was hard to get anybody into a rhythm offensively," Coen said. "Then, in the second half, there definitely was a plan going into the game that we wanted to utilize him more on the offensive side of the ball, specifically trying to get the ball into his hands, and then the first half was just kind of funky, the way we couldn't get anybody the ball consistently and get into a rhythm. Then he was able to make some plays in the second half."
The online debate began to rage more about how Hunter should be utilized in Jacksonville. He became the first player since 2014 to record at least 100 yards in the air, one touchdown, and a defended pass since Julio Jones. While Jones was never a cornerback, Hunter showcased that ability with his first snap on defense against Davante Adams.
In the end, Coen was excited about Hunter's scoring opportunity, with more to come down the road.
"Trevor [Lawrence] was able to find him on some things that were obviously designed to go to him in some ways," Coen said. "Happy that he got his first touchdown; tough to see it come in that moment. Big game today from Travis. He struggled getting the ball in the first half and then kind of found him in the second."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley for the latest news and analysis surrounding the Jaguars lowly defeat in London.
Let us know your thoughts on Travis Hunter's performance when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.