Coen Speaks Out as Jaguars Struggle to Define Themselves
Finding an identity as a first-year head coach can be difficult. The Jacksonville Jaguars and their head coach, Liam Coen, are going through those challenges.
Jacksonville has many issues to deal with on their plate, and it won't be an easy fix or resolution over the bye week following their Week 7 loss in London to the Los Angeles Rams. Expectations were to improve from last season and establish a new culture, something that has been noticable to start, but those expectations has risen after a 4-3 start, two consecutive bad losses, and a lack of true identity. Coen discussed those issues on Monday heading into the bye.
Coen's assessment on if the team identity has been found
Coen shares that his team has shown glimpses of what they can become. At this point of the season, it becomes a test of adversity and resilencey, using the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 as an important example.
"You've won four games, and everything is right in front of you," Coen said. "I think this is an actual test of adversity. When we lost to Cincinnati, I didn't think that-- there was no question that we should have won the game, right? You're leading the game for 89 minutes and you lose. You didn't feel like the ship was moving. It was still very steady."
What hasn't been steady is the two-game losing streak and the 19 total points the Jaguars have scored since defeating the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.
"You've lost two games in two weeks, not playing very well and against some darn good opponents," Coen said. "And when you don't play very well and you're not clean and we're not fundamentally sound, you're not doing those things, you're not going to beat playoff-caliber teams like that."
While a paticular play-style identity has yet to be found from the first-year ringer, Coen does feel what type of attitude his team has going into the bye and the remaining schedule afterwards with an understanding that the attention to detail and getting his players to compete with discipline is critical going forward.
"I think I do know this team in terms of I believe that we compete, that we're tough, that we care a lot, that we don't quit," Coen said. "The reality is what we need to do better is we need to coach the details, and we need to rep the details and put them into action on a more consistent basis or else this is not a fun result that we're living in right now."
