Jaguars Land Veteran WR in Recent Prediction
The Jacksonville Jaguars have added several pieces to their roster under the new management in Duval. After a down season, the Jaguars will be looking to improve on their four win season with a strong breakout from young stars while reminding fans there is fight in this football team.
The franchise went out to give quarterback Trevor Lawrence some options to throw the ball to other than breakout star Brian Thomas Jr. The addition of Dyami Brown and the return of Gabe Davis should lift the Jaguars in the right direction, or at least that's the hope.
With the 2025 NFL Draft approaching, Jacksonville will likely lean towards adding to its defense, at least that is what loads of mock drafts have predicted. That being said however, the Jaguars have been named a potential suitor for a strong wide receiving option in free agency.
According to Pro Football Network, the Jaguars should be in the running to bring in veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper. Cooper's experience would be the strong suit in the signing, given he has a ton of experience playing in the National Football League. Below is what PFN had to say in defense of its prediction.
"Trevor Lawrence is under contract through 2030, and any team that is committed long-term to a quarterback is going to do what they can to make him successful," PFN wrote.
"Cooper was anything but a valuable piece last season, and that’s something that he will feel in his pocketbook, but what does Jacksonville have to lose? They are void of options next to Brian Thomas Jr. when it comes to pass catchers and are coming off of a season in which they posted the 13th worst defensive season since 2019 (per PFSN’s Defense+ metric)."
While adding Cooper would give the Jaguars some extra depth at the position, it seems out of the cards with where the new management wants to take the franchise. New general manager James Gladstone admitted the plans would be to build through the draft, especially after adding several faces through free agency already.
Last season Cooper was showing his age a tad, as he was only able to bring in 297 receiving yards in eight games played with the Buffalo Bills.
