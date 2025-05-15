Jaguars 2025 Schedule: Game-By-Game Predictions
The Jacksonville Jaguars know the odds.
The NFL's 2025 schedule was released Wednesday night, with the Jaguars landing two prime time games in their slate of 17 contests.
This is one of two schedule win-loss predictions we will do this season. The second will be on the Monday before the regular season, and we reserve the right to change our picks.
With that said ... here is our 2025 predictions.
Week 1: vs. Carolina Panthers
Prediction: Jaguars win (1-0)
The Jaguars beat an improving but still middling Panthers team that is not able to cover the Jaguars' wideouts.
Week 2: @ Cincinnati Bengals
Prediction: Jaguars win (2-0)
The Bengals start the year slow seemingly every season. This true here, too.
Week 3: vs. Houston Texans
Prediction: Jaguars lose (2-1)
Jaguars seem destined to always play the Texans close. This could go either way.
Week 4: @ San Francisco 49ers
Prediction: Jaguars lose (2-2)
The Jaguars face a tough defense with a tough road trip.
Week 5: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (MNF)
Prediction: Jaguars lose (2-3)
The Jaguars aren't ready to beat the Chiefs, at least not yet.
Week 6: vs. Seattle Seahawks
Prediction: Jaguars win (3-3)
Jaguars are better on paper than a rebuilding Seahawks team that is so-so at quarterback and receiver.
Week 7: vs. Los Angeles Rams (London)
Prediction: Jaguars win (4-3)
Jaguars pull off the upset in London thanks to their experience playing overseas.
Week 8: BYE WEEK
Week 9: @ Las Vegas Raiders
Prediction: Jaguars lose (4-4)
The Jaguars are better than the Raiders on paper, but it is a tough road trip against a good quarterback and good head coach.
Week 10: @ Houston Texans
Prediction: Jaguars win (5-4)
Jaguars were close to knocking Texans off last year. They get it done here.
Week 11: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Prediction: Jaguars win (6-4)
The Jaguars pull off an impressive win here. I like the Jaguars in an upset.
Week 12: @ Arizona Cardinals
Prediction: Jaguars lose (6-5)
Jaguars are evenly matched roster-wise, but we will see how they handle the west coast.
Week 13: @ Tennessee Titans
Prediction: Jaguars win (7-5)
Should not be too hard to beat the Titans this year, though Cam Ward will have some reps under his belt.
Week 14: vs. Indianapolis Colts
Prediction: Jaguars win (8-5)
The Jaguars are simply better than the Colts, and they have some kind of voodoo working against the Colts when in Jacksonville.
Week 15: vs. New York Jets
Prediction: Jaguars lose (8-6)
The Jets are going to run, run, and run some more. We will see if Jaguars are prepared for it.
Week 16: @ Denver Broncos
Prediction: Jaguars lose (8-7)
This, to me, is the toughest road game of the year. The Broncos defense is brilliant.
Week 17: @ Indianapolis Colts
Prediction: Jaguars lose (8-8)
This is a tough late-season loss, but one I could see going either way. Jaguars have the better roster and better coaching, but they have to prove they are better in AFC South games.
Week 18: vs. Tennessee Titans
Prediction: Jaguars win (9-8)
Jaguars finish the year with an AFC South win over a bad team. We will see if 9-8 can get them to the playoffs, but it feels like a strong first season for the new regime.
