Jaguars Get Secondary Help in Latest Mock Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been making moves all offseason long.
Their new regime is not waiting around this offseason. They went out there to get the players they believed could come in and learn their system and then made sure to keep a few key pieces around them.
The Jaguars are pausing the free agent signing as of now and are getting ready for the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jaguars have had a good success in finding talent in some recent NFL Drafts. They will look to bring in more of that talent on the team next month when the Jaguars can draft more stars.
One area the Jagaurs have to attack in the draft is the secondary. The team's secondary last season was simply not good. And one way that the Jaguars can improve in that is in the draft next month. The Jaguars have to add to the defensive side of the ball to make sure they do not suffer the same mistakes as last season.
College Sports Network has the Jaguars talking a first-round talent on the defensive side of the ball in the second round. The Jaguars selected cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. out of Eastern Carolina with the 36th overall pick.
"Big, long, and fast are the physical descriptors that stand out for the East Carolina corner. Revel is leggy when matching press release but he’s disruptive once he gets his hands on the wideout," said NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein.
"He plays upright in man coverage, tends to allow small pockets of separation due to his high center of gravity and still needs improvement when it comes to finding and defending the deep ball, despite his ability to stay in phase with vertical routes. He has ideal length and good vision from zone, and he should continue to improve in that coverage with more experience. Revel suffered a torn ACL in September, but his measurables, explosiveness and upside give him a good chance to become an early starter."
Revel is a player that can come in and start right away for the Jaguars. His speed and size can be huge for the defense when going up against the best receivers in the National Football League.
