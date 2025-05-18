EXCLUSIVE: Jaguars' LeQuint Allen is Ready to Embrace The Task
When the Jacksonville Jaguars called Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen to inform him he was being drafted, his immediate reaction was a request: he wanted the playbook, and he wanted it now.
That was the Jaguars' first introduction to their new running back, with Allen making it clear from the jump that he was ready to get to work.
Speaking in a one-on-one with Jacksonville Jaguars On SI last week, Allen detailed why his work-first mindset has him ready to embrace the task of helping the Jaguars' offense get to the next level.
"It's been amazing. Just want to earn the respect of my new teammates and coaches and, you know, learn the playbook inside and out, you know, every day, and perfect my craft," Allen said at the end of Jaguars rookie minicamp.
Allen seems to be the perfect fit for the new-look Jaguars. With a young coaching staff that is looking to up the energy in the building and even throughout the city, the positive and football-loving Allen has quickly found himself at home.
"It's been a lot of energy, you know, nothing but energy, and that's what I love. I love to be a part of the energy. And I think that's what a football team needs," Allen said.
So, what exactly are the Jaguars getting in Allen? He wants the work and he embraces the energy; that much is clear. But what does he bring on and off the field that will make the Jaguars a better team?
They are getting a workhorse, you know, someone that's not gonna get tired of being great every day," Allen said.
"Someone that's gonna come in the building and work and compete and help the guy next to me, and, you know, earn the respect from the players on my team and the coaches. Whatever they need me to do to help the team win, that's what I'm gonna do."
It is easy to see how Allen can make an early impact with Jacksonville. One of college football's most productive dual-threat running backs, Allen has the chops as a pass-protector and pass-catcher to make a difference on third downs.
"I definitely take pride in that and perfecting my craft in those categories and things like that, and separating myself. Just work ethic and little details, and you know, just perfecting my craft at the end of the day and making sure I'm there to help coach out and my teammates," Allen said.
"Opening my game and expanding my game. Just showing coaches that I can, you know, not just run out if the backfield routes, but I can spread out and run routes to, you know, just whatever team needs me to do. That's what I'm gonna do to help them win."
Follow us on X right now to get into the conversation on LeQuint Allen and more @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Get into the debate now on LeQuint Allen and more by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE