How LeQuint Allen Can Be a Unique Weapon For Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars made several big additions to their running back room in the 2025 NFL Draft, taking Bhayshul Tuten at the top of the fourth-round and then doubling up with Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen in the seventh round.
While it is clear what Tuten offers in terms of game-breaking speed with his 4.32 40-yard dash, Allen brings something entirely his own to the table: his impact in the passing game.
A productive third-down back at Syracuse, Allen was a proven pass-protector and pass-catcher. He was not just productive on screens and check-downs, either. He frequently lined up at wide receiver for Syracuse, proving his versatility as a weapon. Simply put, his production speaks for itself.
Allen is one of only two players nationally with 1,000-plus rushing yards (1,021) and 500 receiving yards (521) in the 2024 season, and one of six players in program history to have back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons (2023-24). He also set a new program records for single-season receptions (64) and receiving yards (521) by a running back and has the program record for most receptions (119) and receiving yards (848) by a running back
"Then you look at [LeQuint] Allen, kind of an interesting player. Can play a little bit of slot. Move him into the back field. Obviously, he had 1,000 yards over the last two years, and then he can catch the ball out of the back field. Good in the screen game. Competitor, man," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said.
"This guy loves to play, loves to compete. Made some critical plays in some critical moments for Syracuse this past year on a team that was really good again. Excited about both those guys. I think both from New Jersey as well, right?”
"At the end of the day we want to level up the competition across the entirety of the roster, and running back is a spot that we're going to lean on. As Liam can probably allude to, it's so rarely just a one-person spot," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said on Saturday.
"It's going to take a collective effort, just like the draft did. We look forward to the group as a whole in addition to LeQuint [Allen, Jr.] coming in and making this thing as rounded as it possibly can be.”
