3 Things to Watch at Jaguars OTAs
The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off OTAs tomorrow, marking the first OTA period of new head coach Liam Coen's tenure.
So, what will we be looking for while we view practice? We break it down below.
Trevor Lawrence's health
The biggest thing to monitor throughout the offseason practices for Jacksonville is clear: the health of Trevor Lawrence. The franchise quarterback was put on IR last season with a shoulder injury that would later require surgery, and the Jaguars made it clear what the expectations for his recovery would be at the start of the offseason.
“He's been working on it himself right now in terms of monitoring that with the doctors, and with Will [Strength and Conditioning Coach Will Wynkoop] and Ferg [Vice President of Player Health and Performance Jeff Ferguson] and those guys downstairs. We haven't had anything to do with it at the moment," Coen said on April 9 when the Jaguars' offseason began.
"As we lead in, we're optimistic that we'll get there in terms of where we need to go. He'll be on a pitch count for those things in terms of where he has to get to, because he has little touchpoints he needs to reach before he can obviously get out onto the grass and do it full speed. Everything's moving forward. He feels really good right now. So, excited about that.”
Those comments came over a month ago, so it will be interesting to see how Lawrence has progressed since then and how many reps he truly takes in terms of simply throwing. Lawrence's health has proven to be the deciding factor in the Jaguars' success or lack thereof over the last two season.
Travis and Trevor
Outside of Lawrence's health, the next biggest attraction at the Miller Electric Center facility will be No. 2 pick Travis Hunter. Hunter practiced at wide receiver during rookie minicamp, and Coen said then that Hunter would get defensive reps in the following practices. Where he practices on Monday remains to be seen, but it would make a lot of sense if it were at wide receiver.
If Hunter does indeed practice at wide receiver, then seeing extended reps between him and Trevor Lawrence will be fascinating -- as will be his reps alongside Brian Thomas Jr. Lawrence made a point to build chemistry with Thomas early on last year, so the same should be expected this time around.
The new-look OL
The Jaguars added six new offensive linemen this offseason (four via free agency, two via draft picks) and it is pretty clear the Jaguars are starting from complete ground zero in the position room. It remains to be seen who the Week 1 starters will be outside of clear locks in Robert Hainsey and Patrick Mekari.
As a result, there could be three battles for starting roles: Walker Little and Fred Johnson at left tackle, Ezra Cleveland and Wyatt Milum at left guard, and Anton Harrison and Chuma Edoga at right tackle. The winners won't be determined for some time, but it is OTAs when the competition starts.
