BREAKING: Jaguars Make Roster Moves Ahead of Preseason Opener
One week ago, the Jaguars signed cornerback Levi Wallace and waived rookie Aydan White. Hours before their preseason opener Saturday against the Steelers, Jacksonville announced it’s bringing back White and placing Wallace on injured reserve.
An eighth-year veteran out of Alabama, Wallace joined the Jaguars as a free agent Aug. 2. The team has not disclosed his injury. A 6-0, 179-pound cornerback, White has started 72 games and played in 96 overall. White, 30, originally entered the league as a non-drafted free agent with Buffalo in 2018 and quickly earned a starting role with the Bills. After two years in Pittsburgh, he spent 2024 with the Broncos.
Wallace has 12 career interceptions, four of which came during his first year with the Steelers, 2022.
Aydan White at a glance
White also signed as an undrafted free agent, joining the Jaguars after the 2025 draft. A 6-0, 182-pound cornerback from North Carolina State, the rookie had spent the entire offseason and first two weeks of training camp with the Jaguars.
In five years at N.C. State (2020-24), White helped the Wolfpack to several impressive accomplishments, including a berth in the Military Bowl his final season. Last year, he played in every game and posted 59 tackles with six pass breakups. He also returned his only interception 87 yards for a touchdown.
Over the 2022-23 seasons, White did not allow a touchdown pass. He led N.C. State with eight interceptions in 2023.
White has 4.58 speed in the 40-yard dash.
The NFL’s final roster reduction is Aug. 26. On that date, the Jaguars will need to reduce their active roster to 53 players before opening the season Sept. 7 at home against the Carolina Panthers.
Get Jags breaking news 24/7 on X (Twitter) by following @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley. Plus, tell us your thoughts on the Jaguars’ defense by visiting our Facebook page, here.