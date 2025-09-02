Jaguar Report

The Valuable Lessons Liam Coen Learned During Jaguars Preseason

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen earned some key lessons in his first preseason as a head coach.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen calls a play during the second quarter of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen calls a play during the second quarter of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen is now just days away from coaching his first regular-season game as the franchise's leader.

Coen has been through plenty of Week 1 contests with the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it is clear that this week is different. This week, Coen begins to officially put his stamp on the franchise.

To help prepare himself for a critical debut, Coen and his staff ensured they left the preseason with some lessons learned. After self-admitted issues with communication in the preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Jaguars seemed to smooth over the issues over the final two preseason games.

Preseason Process

This process included Coen calling plays in the first two games while also performing his standard head coach duties. This gave Coen a chance to see what his regular-season process will look like, and vindicates why he wants his hand on the wheel as the play-caller for the team.

Aug 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"I definitely enjoy calling plays, so it’s hard not to. Nothing truly came up that was, man, like, we can’t handle this because I’m not on the right headset," Coen said on Monday.

"We’ve got an ability to speak to people on all channels on the deal. So, I thought that part was good to be able to work through some of those kinks and get through it where it’s I’m calling plays, then I’ve got to flip over and be on the defensive side, which was just different for me having never been on the defensive side of the headsets before.

"So, to just be on that side, not speak much – you want to let Campy [Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile] and those guys coach and call it and give them some space, while also being there for them in case we need timeouts, in case we need to be able to communicate a situation that could occur," Coen said.

"It’s more just lending support when you aren’t calling the plays and making sure that you’re on top of the clock management, the timeouts, are we going to go for two, are they going to go for two, just getting ahead of some of those situations when you’re not calling plays.”

JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.