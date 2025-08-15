Jaguars' Campanile Wants to Fix Third Down Issues
The Jacksonville Jaguars' defense will be near the top of preseason discussions around the organization. The group was among the bottom five worst defenses in the NFL last season, and there is pressure to complete a 180 turnaround of the unit with roughly the same talent as last season in key areas.
Against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the third-down issues that plagued the group last year reared their ugly head. The pressure is now on defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile to get it right.
Anthony Campanile on improving third-down efficiency
The Steelers made the most of their opportunity on third downs against the Jaguars last Saturday, converting eight of 13 attempts compared to Jacksonville's three of 10. It is not a recipe for success and not what the group wants with their defensive identity; something Campanile and his players want to change for the better.
Campanile had a lot to answer for on Tuesday after practice. One of the questions surrounded the issues on third down, and when asked, the first-year coordinator believed some of the issues came down to situational awareness and playing tighter zone coverage on those downs.
"I think some of that is situational awareness. You want to be tighter on guys, especially on the third downs," Campanile said. "You can't give them that space that we gave them on a couple of reps the other night."
Campanile provided some context to the struggles in the situational aspect of the game. He explained that younger players coming into the matchup had some issues on third down. It is expected for a young defense, especially for some of the rookies and second-year players making their season debuts.
For the former Green Bay Packers linebackers coach, training camp is the place to come back in and improve, understanding that the unit as a whole is still a work in progress.
"Part of that is some young guys and getting that right over the course of the game and correcting those things when you come back in, and that's where we're at in camp right now," Campanile said. "Still working, still a work in progress, and got to do a better job with some of those things.”
Time and repetitions will only give a better glimpse of how the Jaguars' defense improves throughout the preseason. This may not be resolved when the Carolina Panthers come to town in Week 1. All that matters for Campanile and his defense is that they are playing their best when it matters most.
Follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley for the latest updates on the Jaguars defense and their improvements throughout the season.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.