Jaguars DB Eric Murray: Secondary's Leader Lands at No. 23 Most Important

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- One of the most veteran players on the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster is also one of their most important.

Next up on our list of the 25-most important Jaguars entering the 2026 season is safety Eric Murray. One year after the Jaguars added Murray in free agency, the long-time safety is set to once agail make an impact -- and that is why he comes in at No. 23 on our list.

Why Eric Murray is So Important

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) reacts to his tackle during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Murray started all 12 regular-season he appeared in last season, recording 31 tackles (22 solo), including two for loss, six passes defensed, 1.0 sack, two quarterback hits, one interception and one forced fumble. He helped the Jaguars' red-hot defense record two takeaways in the first two weeks alone, proving from the first weeks of his Jaguars career that he would play a key role.

That role is not set to change entering 2026. While the Jaguars' safety room has changed this year following the departure of former starter Andrew Wingard and the drafting of No. 100 pick Jalen Huskey, it certainly appears that Murray is set to be the constant. He will have a new starter alongside him in Antonio Johnson and then three first-or-second year safeties in the room as well, which means his role as a veteran leader is as important as ever.

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) celebrates with safety Eric Murray (29) after an interception during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Murray, along with Jourdan Lewis, was the mouthpiece of a young Jaguars secondary a year ago. The unit has become even younger since last season, which means defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile will once again lean on them.

:You really gain a ton when guys are good communicators on the back end, because to us, when you’re talking about the pillars of defense, that’s number one," Campanile said last year.

"Communication leads to anticipation. Big plays are made with anticipation. If I know it’s one of two things, I’m going to be super aggressive and have the opportunity to seize the moment and make a play. That often happens with guys who are good communicators and guys who are focused. A veteran guy usually brings that to the table. "

Eric Murray's Strengths and Weaknesses

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) reacts during the first quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Murray is a physical tackler who thrives against the run and defending the middle of the field. There were more than a few plays last year that got changed completely thanks to the physical nature Murray approached them with, and he gives the Jaguars a geniune enforcer who can thrive as a strong safety. He also has strong ball skills and was routinely inthe right place at the right time for the Jaguars' defense.

Murray's only real weakness is the fact that he doesn't have the speed or range of some of the younger safeties in the Jaguars' room, but that is to be expected after a decade in the NFL. Murray still has enough speed to get the job done, though, and he was able to prove this last year time and time again.

The Jaguars have the defensive scheme and position group to mesh with Murray's skill-set; the defense is not without its fair share of speed around Murray, which helps make him a perfect fit in the backend of Campanile's defense.

What Happens if the Jaguars Need to Replace Eric Murray

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) intercepts a pass in the second quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. The Jaguars led 17-10 at halftime. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars had to play five games without Murray a year ago, but they had Antonio Johnson ready to step into his spot and produce. The Jaguars' safety room is arguably even deeper now than it was a year ago despite Wingard leaving in free agency, with the selection of Jalen Huskey and return of Caleb Ransaw filling out the unit alongside Murray, Johnson, and Rayuan Lane.

In short, the Jaguars badly need Murray on the field ... but if they have to replace him at one point or another, they have the depth to survive. The Jaguars' safety room is one of the deepest on their entire roster, and they have the pieces to still thrive even if injuries hit the room at some point during the season.

"Look, when your safety room is that deep and you have a lot of competition at that position, knowing where the league is somewhat trending in ways with some of the heavier personnel groupings and what do you need to do to combat that? As well as having special teams emphasis with that big, athletic body type and then at the defensive line positions, you're constantly looking for guys that can disrupt," Liam Coen said after Monday's OTA session.

Why We Ranked Eric Murray Here

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Murray's experience and veteran know-how were pivotal for the Jaguars a year ago, and they should be even more important now consider the second-most experienced player in the room is Johnson, who is entering his fourth season and who has a much-shorter track record as a starter. The Jaguars will need Murray to once again the unit as Johnson, Ransaw, Lane, and Huskey develop their skill-sets.

Murray was a play-maker for the Jaguars' improved defense a year ago. Entering his 11th NFL season, that is not set to change.