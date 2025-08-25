Will Jaguars OL Miscues Hamper Team Early in Season?
Heading into the summer, the Jacksonville Jaguars became a team that some considered a possible resurgent organization under head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone. This summer proved some of the excitement with the pieces in place at quarterback, the skill positions, pass rusher, and a defense that improved throughout the preseason.
However, there is one unit that continues to give some pause to what the Jaguars could become by reaching their full potential as a postseason threat. With the introduction of the regular season just over a couple of weeks away, the offensive line remains a question mark.
The Jaguars must correct their issues upfront before Week 1
Here is the scene: it is 4th & 3 from the Carolina Panthers' 10-yard line, down four points, no timeouts, 14 seconds to go, and the game on the line. Coen has called the perfect play to counteract the Panthers' improved defense with some of his creative design that puts Jacksonville ahead with little time remaining. However, there is a false start that makes it 4th & 8 that kills the momentum, costing the Jaguars the home opener.
These types of mistakes, whether early in the game or down the stretch, have plagued the Jaguars' offense during the preseason, starters or not. At some point, these mistakes can prove costly to the team's efforts to get off to a hot start early in the campaign to maintain momentum throughout the fall.
The offensive line is arguably the most scrutinized unit of the team outside of the new coaching staff, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and a defense attempting to right the ship in 2025. Offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett is tasked with getting his linemen in positions to succeed, yet constant mistakes continue to hang over their heads.
It is too early to begin placing blame on coaches and players. There will be kinks in the armor early in the season, but at what point do questions arise about the viability of the unit overall? Offensive tackles Anton Harrison and Walker Little must prove that 2024 was a fluke, while the interior offensive line will need to be the anchors up front early on.
A confidence-boosting performance against the Panthers' defensive line of Derrick Brown, A'Shawn Robinson, and Tershawn Wharton would be a start. However, this group as a whole needs to limit the mistakes, understand the snap cadence, and have discipline against rushers that could attack their outside shoulder, which sometimes are asking to commit holding penalties.
This offensive line has the talent to be a strength, but they must prove it first, or risk losing their starting jobs next offseason and forcing their general manager into a tough spot.
For the latest columns and stories on the Jacksonville Jaguars, ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.