1 Way Jaguars' Week 2 Injury Report Provided Good News
The Jacksonville Jaguars got good news with their first injury report of Week 2, once again continuing their streak of positive injury news.
The Jaguars shoulder had three players miss last week's game with injuries in offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (knee), cornerback Montaric Brown (ankle), and offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (shoulfder).
All three players once again appeared on the injury report for Wednesday, though two players saw positive changes in their designations.
Good News
Brown was listed as limited on Wednesday after working solely to the side in last week's practicie, indicating his return is closer and closer.
As for Van Lanen, he was a full participant on Wednesday after being limited the entire week before. And while Milum once again did not practice, the Jaguars got good news from one other designation.
Offensive tackle Anton Harrison left Sunday's win against the Carolina Panthers with back spasms but was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
"He had a little back soreness, but it's part of it. I was pleased with Anton, especially in pass protection, the whole group, but specifically Anton, and in the run game, did some really good things," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Friday.
"So, I was pleased with his effort, strain, the way that he was battling through a little bit of a knick and battled through it. Obviously came out for a short period, but I was pleased with his first outing.”
The Jaguars' offensive line had one of the best Week 1 performances of any offensive line unit, and Harrison is a huge piece of that. Now, the Jaguars know he will be there in Week 2.
“Yeah, we're super proud of it. Being the first time we've got to play a full game together as a line with all the different pieces we've added and how we've grown," Jaguars center Robert Hainsey said earlier this week.
"I think in our heads, in our communication leading up to the game, we were kind of curious on how things were going to go or how each other were going to play because you have to feel that out, not just in camp and joint practice and preseason games, but in real game situations. So, I think we answered a lot of questions as a group on how, as individuals, we do things and how that fits together as a unit.”
