3 Things We Learned From Jaguars' Manhandling of Jets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have not hit many low points during their five-game winning streak, and this didn't change during their 48-20 trouncing of the New York Jets.

So, what did we learn about the Jaguars in their blowout of the Jets? We break it all down below.

CB Group is Playing at a High Level

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) celebrates his interception in the second quarter with Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have taken a unique but valuable approach to their cornerback approach in recent weeks. Ever since Jourdan Lewis has came back to the lineup, the Jaguars have not used his return to reset the depth chart and push a player down. Instead, the Jaguars have used four cornerbacks -- Lewis, Greg Newsome, Montaric Brown, and Jarrian Jones -- at three spots, rotating them heavily over the course of the game.

All four cornerbacks played over 50% of the defensive snaps against the Jets, and it felt like every one of them made a big play at one point or another. Jones has especially played at a high level, and the Jaguars have made sure that he has remained on the field even with Lewis stepping back into the starting lineup.

The Jaguars Can Be Pass-First, Too

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) passes first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' offense frequently went through its rushing attack during the first half of the season, and for good reason. Jaguars running back Travis Etienne has been one of the offense's best players since training camp, and the Jaguars' diverse running scheme under new head coach and play-caller Liam Coen has allowed Etienne to be utilized at his full potential.

But against the Jets, the Jaguars didn't have to be. Yes, that says just as much, if not more, about the Jets defense than anything else, but it still means something that the Jaguars were able to put the offense on the shoulders of Lawrence. The Jaguars asked Lawrence to go out and win the game with his arm, and he was able to do so with relative ease.

The Turnovers Are Flowing Again

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) celebrates his interception in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars started the season with a historic pace of turnovers, and it seems as if the turnovers are flowing again. After just four turnovers in the previous six games, the last three weeks have seen the Jaguars record eight takeaways -- including three more against the Jets, all interceptions abnd all by different players.

The Jaguars have been able to get turnovers by punching the ball out, by pressuring quarterbacks into mistakes, and by simply winning their matchups in the secondary. The Jaguars' defense is clicking at a high rate, just like their offense has been.

