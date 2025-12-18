Key Film Takeaways From Jaguars Dominant Week 15 Victory

The Jacksonville Jaguars have become one of the best storylines in the NFL. They've turned around from a 4-13 season in a lame-duck regime to leading the AFC South going into the final three weeks of the regular season, and now have an opportunity to shock the world with a win on the road against the seemingly unstoppable Denver Broncos.

Now, it is time to look at the rest of the team, analyzing the key performances from Sunday's win. This will be a hefty list of players than usual, which is usually the case in dominant displays of power in the NFL, so let's dive into some takeaways from the Jaguars All-22.

Antonio Johnson continues his hot streak

Beyond impressed with what I’ve seen from #Jaguars S26 Antonio Johnson in recent weeks. He’s become a fun, versatile piece to Campanile’s defense. pic.twitter.com/CNxsRT0p6J — Jared Feinberg (new account :)) (@Jared_NFLDraft) December 17, 2025

Here's the long version of that X post: Johnson has been a great player for the Jaguars defense over the last few weeks, showcasing his versatility in the box and over the top as either a split or single-high defender.

He matches up well with tight ends and running backs out of the backfield, earning his colors as a player who has been needing to see the field for much of the year. Johnson attacks the catch point well and has shown to be a takeaway savant since arriving in Jacksonville from Texas A&M a few years ago. This is a player who could be important for the final regular season stretch.

The cornerbacks are making plays

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) and cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) react after an interception against the New York Jets during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Greg Newsome II has been inconsistent, while Jourdan Lewis has remained a solid part of the Jaguars defense in his first year with the franchise. However, two young corners, Jarrian Jones and Montaric Brown, have been showing up since the bye week with great play after great play.

Brown, a pending 2026 free agent, has been outstanding in coverage, maintaining zone spacing discipline, great eyes, and well-timed aggression attacking the football. His progression over the last couple of years has been impressive, and he'll earn a payday one way or another.

#Jaguars CB30 Montaric Brown is a free agent this offseason btw. Should probably look to re-sign him, imo. pic.twitter.com/g6ZcZqihvo — Jared Feinberg (new account :)) (@Jared_NFLDraft) December 17, 2025

On the other hand, second-year cornerback Jarrian Jones continues to make plays in coverage. He is well-refined within his technique in man coverage with the short-area quickness and athleticism to play against any wide receiver.

Jones explodes to the ball and can close the gap quickly with great recovery skills and speed to rebound from initial losses. Shining as the team's top nickel last year, the former Florida State standout has evolved into a quality inside-out defender in defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile's system.

Why yes, I’d like to see #Jaguars CB22 Jarrian Jones on the field a hefty amount. Why do ask? pic.twitter.com/OIuPamkXVP — Jared Feinberg (new account :)) (@Jared_NFLDraft) December 17, 2025

B.J. Green falshes with impressive pass rush

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman B.J. Green II (95) celebrates after tackling Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Danny Striggow left Sunday's game with an ankle injury, eliminating a key depth player on the Jaguars roster for the rest of the matchup. However, fellow undrafted free agent B.J. Green II took over and had an impressive pass rush, which I wanted to share here.

In this instance, with a singleback under-center formation, the left tackle will have to set quickly in play action. He does just that by mirroring Green quickly, but his hand placement is wide, allowing Green to work his chest plate, maintain a long-arm extension, work up the arc, swipe the outside hand, and accelerate to the quarterback. Plays like this have seen Green get rotational pass rush snaps since the bye week, and he is making the most of it.

Great pass rush rep from #Jaguars UDFA EDGE B.J. Green II. pic.twitter.com/mZEo78mysx — Jared Feinberg (new account :)) (@Jared_NFLDraft) December 17, 2025

Jakobi Meyers is the Jaguars best wide receiver

You heard me, and it's not wrong. Meyers has collectively turned the Jaguars offense around since arriving to Jacksonville at the trade deadline, and his skill set has been remarkable and comforting for both head coach Liam Coen and Lawrence at quarterback.

Meyers has an exceptional feel for the game, knowing when to hit his landmarks as a route runner and attack voids in zone coverage, and does it at a high level. With five catches on seven targets, Meyers was toying with the Jets' secondary in man coverage, garnering easy separation and displaying elite knowledge of what he is asked within each passing concept.

Good layering and placement into the zone void by Trevor Lawrence. Great job stepping up and delivering the throw to Jakobi Meyers. #Duuuval pic.twitter.com/DSv81N9TRE — Jared Feinberg (new account :)) (@Jared_NFLDraft) December 16, 2025

Quick-hitting notes from the Jaguars All-22

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) and defensive end Travon Walker (44) pray before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Josh Hines-Allen didn't record a sack, he and fellow pass rusher Travon Walker showcased their talents with exceptional play against the run, destroying pathways for the running back, and creating penetration in their respective gaps.

For the second week in a row, the Jaguars offensive line allowed under 10 pressures and no sacks. This unit has come a long way since the start of the season, and I think they've progressed with better technique in their pass sets. However, Cole Van Lanen has been a quality presence at left tackle in recent weeks, the same timeline for Walker Little's absence with a concussion, so don't be surprised if this becomes permanent the rest of the way.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (70) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Liam Coen has been in his bag for the last few weeks, especially on Sunday against the Jets. I enjoyed some of the personnel usage and play designs, especially out of 21 personnel, along with horizontal motions like Travis Etienne's go route for one of his three touchdowns. Coen really honed in on utilizing dagger concepts to attack the Jets in the middle of the field relentlessly.

