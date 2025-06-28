Jaguars' Stars Working Out Together in Bahamas
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receivers Brian Thomas Jr, Travis Hunter and Dyami Brown are getting some work in before training camp starts.
According to an Instagram post from Brown, the Jaguars' wide receiver trio is working out together in the Bahamas this week.
The Jaguars completely remade their wide receiver room this offseason with the additions of Brown in free agency and Hunter with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. This came after trading Christian Kirk and releasing Devin Duvernay, Josh Reynolds, and eventually Gabe Davis.
With the unit appearing to have the perfect mixture of youth, experience, production, and potential, the sky should be the limit for the Jaguars on the offensive side of the ball this season.
Brown is the most seasoned and experienced player in the group, with the former Washington Commander set to enter his fifth season in 2025. Thomas, meanwhile, is the No. 1 target in the offense after shattering a number of records during his impressive rookie campaign.
Then there is Hunter. After a major trade with the Cleveland Browns, the Jaguars nabbed Hunter with the No. 2 pick to place inside both their offense and defense for the long-term future.
The three appeared to mess together on and off the field with ease during the course of the Jaguars' offseason program, and that has carried over to the weeks ahead of training camp.
With the added weapons around Thomas and new head coach Liam Coen leading the way as the play-caller, Thomas could be primed to have another standout season in 2025.
"Yeah, I’m super excited to have him and Dyami [Brown] over there on the other side. They’re both going to play a big role in the offense. They’re both going to help us out and push us to go where we want to go. I’m super excited to have both those guys out there with me," Thomas said earlier in the offseason.
The Jaguars' new-look skill group has a chance to be one of the most impressive units in the entire AFC South, if not the AFC in general. And trips like the one the trio took this week is just another step in that direction.
