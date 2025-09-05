Jaguar Report

Jaguars vs. Panther: How to Watch

How can you watch the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. the Carolina Panthers?

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars fans high five each other after a touchdown score during the fourth quarter of a regular season NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars blanked the Carolina Panthers 26-0. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars fans high five each other after a touchdown score during the fourth quarter of a regular season NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars blanked the Carolina Panthers 26-0. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the first week of the season on Sunday, hosting the Carolina Panthers as head coach Liam Coen and rookie star Travis Hunter make their official NFL debuts.

Carolina Panthers @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Location: EverBank Stadium

Date: Saturday, Sept. 7.

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX (check local listings)

  • Play-by-play announcer: Chris Myers
  • Color commentator: Mark Schlereth
  • Sideline Reporter: Jennifer Hale

The Jaguars are 15-15 in both season openers and home openers. Jacksonville is 4-4 against Carolina, including a 3-1 record at home.

In their most recent matchup on Dec. 31, 2023, the Jaguars shut out the Panthers, 26-0. This was the ninth shutout in franchise history. Jacksonville held Carolina’s offense to just 124 total yards, tied for the third-fewest yards allowed in a single game in team history.

“Yeah, there is confidence. I mean, when we've executed on in three phases the way that we'd like to execute every play, it can look darn good. It can and then if we shoot ourselves in the foot or have pre snaps or, you know, don't take care of the football or whatever it is, it's going to be a tough day," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said this week.

nf
Aug 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Those things are hard to overcome and so we've talked about this from day one before we can really focus on and beat another opponent, we have got to stop beating ourselves and that's something that ultimately, you know, can creep in. Like, it can happen, but we're trying to obviously stay in the positive growth mindset and ‘Okay, how do we handle the next play?’

Brian Thomas Jr.

nf
Dec 15, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) scores a touchdown against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

This could be a historic season for Jaguars' wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., and it kicks off on Sunday against the Panthers.

Thomas can become the fourth player ever to record at least 1,250 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons, joining Odell Beckham Jr., Justin Jefferson and Randy Moss. Thomas also:

He can also become the fifth player ever to record at least 85 receptions in each of his first two seasons, joining Odell Beckham Jr., Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Michael Thomas. Brock Bowers and Malik Nabers can also accomplish this feat.

Finally, he can become the fourth player in the Super Bowl era to record at least 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdown receptions in his first two seasons, joining Odell Beckham Jr., John Jefferson and Randy Moss.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about Carolina!

Comment on our Facebook page to talk about Carolina WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.