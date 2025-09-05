Jaguars vs. Panther: How to Watch
The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the first week of the season on Sunday, hosting the Carolina Panthers as head coach Liam Coen and rookie star Travis Hunter make their official NFL debuts.
Carolina Panthers @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Location: EverBank Stadium
Date: Saturday, Sept. 7.
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX (check local listings)
- Play-by-play announcer: Chris Myers
- Color commentator: Mark Schlereth
- Sideline Reporter: Jennifer Hale
The Jaguars are 15-15 in both season openers and home openers. Jacksonville is 4-4 against Carolina, including a 3-1 record at home.
In their most recent matchup on Dec. 31, 2023, the Jaguars shut out the Panthers, 26-0. This was the ninth shutout in franchise history. Jacksonville held Carolina’s offense to just 124 total yards, tied for the third-fewest yards allowed in a single game in team history.
“Yeah, there is confidence. I mean, when we've executed on in three phases the way that we'd like to execute every play, it can look darn good. It can and then if we shoot ourselves in the foot or have pre snaps or, you know, don't take care of the football or whatever it is, it's going to be a tough day," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said this week.
"Those things are hard to overcome and so we've talked about this from day one before we can really focus on and beat another opponent, we have got to stop beating ourselves and that's something that ultimately, you know, can creep in. Like, it can happen, but we're trying to obviously stay in the positive growth mindset and ‘Okay, how do we handle the next play?’
Brian Thomas Jr.
This could be a historic season for Jaguars' wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., and it kicks off on Sunday against the Panthers.
Thomas can become the fourth player ever to record at least 1,250 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons, joining Odell Beckham Jr., Justin Jefferson and Randy Moss. Thomas also:
He can also become the fifth player ever to record at least 85 receptions in each of his first two seasons, joining Odell Beckham Jr., Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Michael Thomas. Brock Bowers and Malik Nabers can also accomplish this feat.
Finally, he can become the fourth player in the Super Bowl era to record at least 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdown receptions in his first two seasons, joining Odell Beckham Jr., John Jefferson and Randy Moss.
