Liam Coen Has Powerful Words for Jaguars' Forgotten MVP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars got a massive win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 14, and a lot of people had a hand in it.

Plenty of credit goes to Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and his staff. Plenty goes to a locker room that dominated the Colts from start to finish. But there is one unseen MVP who Coen believes needs some recognition.

Coen's Shoutout

On a day where the Jaguars saw the weather conditions worsen by the hour due to rain overnight, the Jaguars had zero game-day issues when it came to handling the elements. A big reason, Coen said, was the work the Jaguars' grounds crew did.

“Phenomenal, shouted out the grounds crew yesterday on the radio, but today specifically want to give a shout out to our grounds crew and everybody that was involved getting that field in the condition that it's been in," Coen said.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks on as head coach Liam Coen talks a play with offensive coordinator Grant Udinski looking on during the first quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars grounds crew worked hard over the weekend to prepare the field, going as far as to use the rarely-applied method of using tarps on the field leading up to the game. And in the Jaguars' romp of the Colts to earn first-place in the AFC South, Coen said it make a huge difference.

"Really, even going back to the Chargers game, that was such a great surface we played on, but yesterday, to not have guys slipping and sliding all over that surface," Coen said. "When we came out in pre-game and then early on in the game before it really started to get going, you wouldn't even have been able to tell that it was raining. So, kudos to those guys, seriously. They put a lot of time into it and really appreciative of those guys.”

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen questions the referees during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Coen and the Jaguars made sure to thank the grounds crew during Wednesday's practice, with Coen bringing the group onto the practice field to honor them and then have them break down the huddle at the start of practice. For the Jaguars and Coen, Sunday's win over the Colts deserves to be their win as well.

The grounds crew will now have to get EverBank Stadium ready for the second week in a row as the Jaguars draw the New York Jets on Sunday. This will be the first time the Jaguars have plated back-to-back games at EverBank Stadium since they played the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks at home in Weeks 5 and 6.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen stands on the field during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

