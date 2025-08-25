Jaguars Catch Significant Early-Season Break
The Jacksonville Jaguars have already caught a major break for the 2025 season.
On Monday, the Houston Texans announced a significant move that will keep starting running back Joe Mixon off the field for the Jaguars' Week 3 battle against the back-to-back AFC South champs.
Mixon Out
"Tomorrow, August 26, at 3 PM CST, we will officially move RB Joe Mixon from the Active/Non-Football Injury list to the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list. Players placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list may begin to practice and play after the club's fourth game of the regular season. We will provide further updates at an appropriate time," the Texans said in a statement.
To say this could have a significant impact on the Jaguars' Week 3 tilt with the Texans is an understatement. Mixon is a key piece of the Texans' offense, and Jaguars head coach Liam Coen begun his tenure with stressing the importance of stopping the run.
"And on the defensive side of the ball, I think we all know that we've got some talented dudes there. We've got some guys that can really go," Coen said about the defense in January.
"How do we continue to ensure the inside, but we've got multiple guys up front that can do some good things. We've got to put them in a position to be successful. That's our job. The guys are there; we can continue to add in that room, right, add multiple different positions as well, but that's where it starts, as you mentioned. To go into playoff games and to go do it, you've got to be able to run the football and stop the run, first and foremost.”
Mixon has long been one of the NFL's most productive and consistent running backs since entering the league with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was a key piece of supporting C.J. Stroud last season, and it is vital for the Texans to not put everything on Stroud's plate considering their offensive line issues.
With Mixon now set to miss Week 3, the Jaguars could have an early edge in one of their most important games. If the Jaguars hope to get back into leading the pack in the AFC South once more, they will need to take advantage of this news.
To get our updates for the Jaguars and Mixon, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley today!
Talk to us about Mixon by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.