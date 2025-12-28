With Two Games Left, the Duty Is On the Jaguars To Finish Strong

Only a couple of games remain in the regular season. With much of the NFL already eliminated from the playoffs, the over 14 to 16 teams that are still fighting for positioning and a spot in the postseason will be taking these next two games seriously to improve or maintain their place in the seeding.

Last week, the Jacksonville Jaguars clinched their spot in the dance after a statement win against the Denver Broncos. Head coach Liam Coen is a Coach of the Year candidate after leading the Jaguars to 11 wins for the first time in 18 years--some younger fans have never seen this many wins before with Jacksonville--with no signs of this prowl slowing down anytime soon.

What Jacksonville has done is bring attention to the organization in a year full of parity across the league's landscape. The Chiefs aren't here to scare anyone, and if we're being frank, no one in the AFC or NFC is showcasing pure dominance to the level of confidently placing a stamp on a single team, saying, "This is the Super Bowl favorite."

Yet, lurking in the shadows is the rival, the Houston Texans, ahead of Jacksonville's Week 17 bout against the Indianapolis Colts. Their defense is one of the best of the decade, and they're young, vicious, and could be around for a long time. For the Jaguars, the onus is on them to get the job done over the next two games.

Jaguars must finish strong

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) shakes hands with fans after the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While they may have been eliminated from the playoffs, no one should overlook the Colts in a possible trap game for the Jaguars. Sauce Gardner makes his return, their run defense remains a superb unit, and their run game could evaporate any progress defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile has made in constructing the No. 1 rushing defense in football.

Not since their AFC championship run in 2017 have the Jaguars swept the Colts. This time around, it is a surging Trevor Lawrence against 44-year-old Philip Rivers, who had to come out of a five-year retirement to help manage the dicey quarterback situation. There is a clear advantage here, and it wouldn't surprise anyone if Anthony Richardson finished the year off next week as the Colts figure out their next steps.

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) reacts after a turnover against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sunday should be a win, but it could be close from start to finish. You never know with division games what could happen, and that is why the Jaguars must continue to stay ahead of the Texans to secure their first AFC South title since 2022, because Houston owns the tiebreaker from the miraculous comeback victory in November.

However, the Jaguars are hoping to continue their torrid pace, win 13 games for the first time in 26 years, and make some noise in the AFC playoffs. I wrote that this team has an argument to be Super Bowl LX contenders, and they should be with how they have played against quality opponents for much of the season. There is a lot to like with this team, and I don't think I've seen a more laser-focused roster across the other contending teams than Jacksonville for the last eight games.

Houston must force Jacksonville's hand

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans head coach Demeco Ryans questions a call during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

After starting the year 0-3, including the 17-10 defeat in Jacksonville, the Texans have only lost two contests since and have won eight games in a row off the backs of their elite defense and quarterback C.J. Stroud, and ironically, they started this winning streak against the Jaguars on that fateful game in early November. This is a defense built to win championships, which they usually do. That is why the Texans have suddenly appeared out of the blue as a real threat in the postseason.

This is why Houston is forcing Jacksonville's hand. The Jaguars know they must win on Sunday to maintain their one-win advantage over the Texans for the AFC South crown, and all the former must do is win their next two games, which, in theory and on paper, is reasonable to do as one of the hottest teams in football.

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) waves to fans following a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Jaguars cannot fall for the potential trap in Indianapolis and at home against the Tennessee Titans next week. There is this feeling that they could face the Texans again in the postseason with a trip to either the AFC Championship or Super Bowl on the line. Both teams would love that opportunity at their home palaces, making for excellent storylines between the two best teams in the AFC for the last month and change.

Until then, Jacksonville has a great mission ahead of them, starting against the Colts in hopes of dashing Rivers' comeback story further and keeping the Texans behind them.

