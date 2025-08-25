Jaguars Rookie Defender Continues to Ascend
The Jacksonville Jaguars may have rested their starters in the preseason finale against the Miami Dolphins, but there were plenty of important takeaways that they gleaned from the 6-14 loss. With the first-team players out in preparation for season kickoff against the Carolina Panthers, some of the Jaguars' young prospects got the chance to prove their mettle and potentially submit their bids to make the final 53-man roster.
One of the most impressive players of the night for Jacksonville was rookie linebacker Jack Kiser. The team selected him in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. In his last year with the Fighting Irish, he led all independent programs in tackles with 55, including five for a loss, to go along with two sacks.
Jacksonville has a deep linebacker corps, featuring Foyesade Oluokun, Devin Lloyd, Yasir Abdullah, and Ventrell Miller, so Kiser might not get much burn in his rookie season. However, if he can consistently string together performances like the one he had against the Dolphins in the preseason finale, it won't be long before he's getting key snaps for the Jags.
Jack Kiser may have had the play of the game for the Jaguars in preseason Week 3
Against the Miami Dolphins, Jack Kiser totaled four combined tackles, one for a loss, and a sack. He added another quarterback hit on top of that.
The sack he had came on a designed blitz from the Jacksonville Jaguars' sideline. When asked about it after the loss to the Miami Dolphins, he had this to say:
"Yeah, it really came wide open. I was able to get in there, it was a great play call and we executed it really well. It was kind of nice, we had that last week, pretty much the same look and missed that sack, so it was good to get that one back."
He also spoke on the increased opportunity he had in preseason Week 3 with the starters resting:
"It's fun to always get out there on the field. This is a great stadium, great venue. I’ve played here before, so it's good to get back. And then to get out there against the ones was big time, just feel the game. Seeing a high-level offense like they have and be able to compete against them was a lot of fun and something that you’ve got to be prideful about. You get to go out there against the ones, it's a big deal."
Kiser was impressive in his time against the Dolphins' first-team offense. It might not be long before he faces opposing starters on a weekly basis.
