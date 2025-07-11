What Adjustments Will Travis Hunter Have to Make With Jaguars?
Rookie Travis Hunter has been the talk of the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason. As we continue getting closer and closer to the start of the 2025 regular season, the expectations for the two-way player just keep rising.
He was originally drafted with the 2nd overall pick by the team after a blockbuster draft night trade that propelled Jacksonville up 3 spots from their pre-determined slot, but it seems as if he's gaining the attention of a No. 1 pick.
For Hunter, there's a lot to prove. Fans, analysts, past opponents and coaches all want to see if he can truly be the first player in NFL history to play both sides of the ball at the extent that he wants. What he did with "Coach Prime" in Colorado was nothing short of spectacular, but there's been a lot of controversy over whether it's plausible to keep that same pace of 119 snaps per game in the league.
While first-time head coach Liam Coen and the rest of the coaching staff have been adamant about letting Hunter pursue the possibility of playing both wide receiver and defensive back, many fear that the goal is just unrealistic and that the team will realize very soon that it isn't possible on a professional level.
On the "Ross Tucker Podcast", ESPN analyst Greg Cosell tackled this very subject and was sure that the feat was just too great even for a talent like Travis Hunter. Cosell argued Hunter wouldn't be able to focus on both sides, given the vast intricacies of Coen's offense alone. Playing both sides ultimately means that Hunter will have to memorize two playbooks, something that's not easy said but even harder done.
"Assuming he's [Travis Hunter] a wide receiver first, which apparently he is: Liam Coen's offense has a ton of motion," Cosell said. There are a ton of formations. He's gotta learn all that."
“So, I mean, he may be that special guy that we’ve never seen before. I’m not going to sit here and say he can’t do it, but there’s so much detail in that offense that he has to learn. You know, he can’t sit in two meetings at the same time.”
