Patrick Mahomes Curse: 3 Bold Predictions For Jaguars vs. Chiefs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars get their chance to take a shot at the kings on Monday Night Football.
While the 3-1 Jaguars have a better record than the 2-2 Kansas City Chiefs, the Chiefs are still seen as one of the jewels of the AFC and the NFL at large. As a result, the Jaguars have a chance to make a big, big statement.
But for that statement to be made, the Jaguars will need to pull off some big feats. Here are our bold predictions for primetime and whether the Jaguars can get it done.
Jaguars Finally Lift Mahomes Curse
The Jaguars have had some troubling performances against Patrick Mahomes since he took over for the Chiefs. The Jaguars have never beaten Mahomes, and Mahomes has a 11:4 touchdown/interception ratio vs. the Jaguars while averaging over 300 passing yards per game and a 107.6 passer rating in five games.
The Jaguars have not had a pass defense as stingy as this one, though. I predict the Jaguars hold Mahomes to under 300 yards and pick him off twice, finally finding some success against a quarterback who has haunted them for years.
Etienne Has Another Big Day
Travis Etienne has been on fire to start the 2025 season, with the first month of the year serving as one of the most productive four-game stretches of his entire career. He is getting the best run-blocking of his career, but he is also taking advantage of it and producing some of the most impressive runs of his Jaguars tenure.
To date, the Chiefs are a bottom-5 team against the run in terms of both EPA/Play and yards before contact per attempt. I predict Etienne to have his third 100-yard rushing day of the season and to have at least one touchdown.
Josh Hines-Allen Dominates Jawaan Taylor
The most important matchup for Monday Night Football is clearly Josh Hines-Allen vs. Chiefs right tackle Jawaan Taylor. The two came into the NFL together in 2019 and spent four years as teammates, so each has had plenty of practice reps against each other. But as Hines-Allen said last year before he faced Cam Robinson for the first time, live reps are a different breed.
With Travon Walker's status in question, the Jaguars will need Hines-Allen to have one of the best games of his season. I think Hines-Allen gets the best of his former teammate, racking up another 5+ pressure game and recording 1.5 sacks against the former Jaguars right tackle.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to weigh in on these Week 5 predictions.
Please give us your thoughts on these Week 5 predictions when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.