Change, Youth Make Up Jaguars' First 53-Man Roster
The first 53-man roster of the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2025 season is out, and there were some clear messages sent.
Firstly, the fact that it is a new day. The investments and ruling order of the past regimes and eras in Jacksonville are out the window, and the new regime is looking strictly toward the future.
Of the 53 players on the Jaguars' first 53-man roster, 26 were not on the first installment of the roster in 2024. 49% of the roster was overhauled by head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone, and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli.
There are always sweeping changes when a new regime comes to down, and things are no different with the offices of Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke cleaned out this past January.
But flipping half the roster in just one offseason is notable no matter how you slice it. The changes started in March when the new regime purged the Jaguars' roster of its internal free agents and high-paid veterans; out were cornerstones like Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis and big-money players like Gabe Davis.
Then this week, the Jaguars took the past draft classes to the woodchipper. Four of the eight 2024 draft picks who made the 53-man roster a year ago are gone, while the ninth rookie of the class was waived in June.
Youth Movement
Then there were notable picks from earlier drafts such as Chad Muma, Luke Fortner and Tyler Lacy who the Jaguars parted ways with as they reshaped the roster in their new image.
Of the 26 new players on the roster, 10 are rookies. Eight were draft picks, with the lone exception being third-round safety Caleb Ransaw. Had Ransaw not been placed on season-ending injured reserve, he would have been the 11th rookie to make the roster.
The Jaguars have planted their flag and they are standing their ground. The 2025 season can go in any number of directions, but the Jaguars are comfortable with being able to say that win, lose or draw, they did it their way.
The 53-man roster will continue to take shape over the next few days, but for now it is clear why the Jaguars are defined by change and youth.
