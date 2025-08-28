Why Jaguars' Star Will Save Many Fantasy Drafts
Fantasy football is a fickle game. A player can do weeks of pre-draft research to formulate the perfect strategy to maximize the expected average draft positions of the talent available at each pick, just to watch all that preparation go out the window because of a second-round quarterback run that forces them to take Baker Mayfield 20th overall.
Several different tactics have emerged over the years to try to capitalize on various NFL trends. "Zero WR" has been a popular one in recent seasons, aiming to take advantage of the leaguewide depth at wide receiver and the inevitable emergence of several unexpected breakout stars at the position. The Jacksonville Jaguars may have the perfect target for anyone looking to use this strategy in their fantasy draft.
Zero WR players bank on finding wideouts with top-30 value in the late rounds, after they've already nabbed high-level performers at the other positions. If this was easy, anyone could do it. Targeting this Jaguars' wide receiver might give them a leg up on the competition, though.
Travis Hunter Jr. is one of the best late-round fantasy wide receivers
The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping to field several fantasy stars in the upcoming 2025 NFL season. With Head Coach Liam Coen tasked with engineering an offensive renaissance in Duval, players like Trevor Lawrence, Brian Thomas Jr., and Travis Etienne could all end up being top performers at their respective positions.
FantasyPro's Mike Fanelli believes that Travis Hunter Jr. could be the best value from Jacksonville, though, based on his 67.2 ADP at the time:
"Hunter is dealing with an upper-body injury but should be ready for Week 1. Yet, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner is criminally undervalued at his current ADP. While Hunter will play on offense and defense, the Jaguars didn’t trade up in the NFL Draft for him to not play a significant role in Trevor Lawrence’s development. Last year, he had 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on only 121 targets. Hunter should see at least that many targets as a rookie in the Chris Godwin role of Liam Coen’s offense."
He's currently going even lower than that in full-PPR leagues. FantasyPros has his ADP at 70, making him the 31st wide receiver off the board this season.
Whether it be on purpose with a Zero WR strategy or simply due to misfortune, anyone who misses out on the top crop of fantasy wide receivers would be wise to draft Hunter Jr. in the later rounds.
