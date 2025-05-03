Why Fred Taylor Thinks Jaguars' Travis Hunter is Generational
Don't expect many more Travis Hunter's to come along in the future.
The Jacksonville Jaguars' top pick is set to make NFL history as he embarks on an attempt to star on both sides of the ball.
The unique nature of Hunter's skill set was evident with his draft announcement alone, with Hunter being the first player announced as both an offensive and defensive player when drafted.
While Hunter's college success at both positions will likely inspire the next generation of athletes, Jaguars legend Fred Taylor thinks it could be a long time before the next Hunter comes along.
"I don't know if we'll see many more. I mean, you have to be so skilled, which he is at both," Taylor said during an interview with 1010XL.
"I mean, he has amazing radius. He catches the ball extremely well. I mean, he catches it great, actually. And he is just very good at what he does. You have to be extremely good at everything, like you can't have any flaws. And I think that the more we see him, the more we've seen him develop, like he's just gotten better."
Hunter has been one of the biggest stars in football since he was the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 high school class. And ever since then, his game has taken him to more and more places.
"You know, there's no -- you know, he came out the number one player overall. He went, could have gone to Florida State, a big-time D1. Decided to go to Jackson State, change that program. Goes over to Colorado, changes that program along with Shedeur. And you know, he just got better and better and better," Taylor said.
The focus now is what role Hunter will play with the Jaguars in 2025. Hunter made it clear during the pre-draft process that he plans to play both cornerback and wide receiver at the next level, and the Jaguars seem set to oblige him.
"And what surprises me, though, is I've heard Coen mention that they're going to bring him in and look at him at receiver first. I thought it would be the other way around, right? I think it was the right pick. He is a generational talent. I still want to see if they're going to allow him to play both ways, full time, which I don't believe is going to happen," Taylor said.
"He'll get some opportunities on the other side of the ball, whichever side that is. But I thought it would be easier if he were a full-time DB, which I believe he can play right now, today. And then you you concoct some, you know, it's when he plays on offense for him, you know, to kind of help create decoy opportunities and mismatch opportunities and that sort of stuff, not the other way around, but that's why I'm on the sideline and I'm not a head coach."
You can always find us on X @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
You can also seek us out at our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE