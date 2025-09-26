How Jaguars Plan on Getting Travis Hunter Going on Offense
Travis Hunter Jr. came into the NFL with lofty expectations. That's the pressure of being the second-overall pick in the draft. It certainly didn't help matters that the Jacksonville Jaguars gave up a haul in order to move up from five to two to select him, giving up an additional first- and third-rounder to the Cleveland Browns.
The price would have been well worth it for Jacksonville if they acquired an elite two-way player in return. So far, he hasn't lived up to his billing, at least not on offense. It was thought that his primary focus this season would be to provide another elite target for Trevor Lawrence opposite of Brian Thomas Jr.
So far, both he and BTJ have struggled, leaving the Jaguars without a dominant wide receiver. On the bright side, Hunter Jr. has flashed some promising potential as a cornerback, especially in his last game against the Houston Texans. However, Jacksonville will need him to showcase some of the talent that made him a top wide receiver prospect, too, if they want to field a top-tier attack this season.
Travis Hunter Jr. needs to get more involved on offense
There were high hopes that the Jacksonville Jaguars would have two high-caliber wide receivers this season, with Head Coach Liam Coen expected to maximize the firepower of Brian Thomas Jr. and second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr. So far, this team doesn't have a single elite weapon in the passing game.
Through three games, Hunter Jr. has only 10 catches on 16 targets for 76 yards. That's certainly not worthy of the second-overall pick, and definitely well short of the production the Jaguars were hoping for when they traded up to get him.
Needless to say, Jacksonville has to take measures to get him more involved in the offense. The media asked Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski how the staff can help Hunter Jr. reach his potential:
"I would agree that we can help him in a lot of ways, not just the mental load, in terms of lining up, shifts, motions, what route he has, what his assignment is, what the different adjustments off those things are, but also trying to help him with the technique and some of those development things, learning to play the position and run different routes that he has run before by trying to refine down and limit some of that and at the same time keep things really clean, black and white when we're able to."
"It's not always going to be black and white for him. There are different coverages, different looks, different challenges that the defense can pose. So, we try to limit that as much as we can, so that way he can get really good at the things that we know he's going to do, but at the same time, give him the answers when those unknowns and those variables show up that cause things to change. So, I think it starts with our plan as coaches trying to refine it down for him, and then his preparation throughout the week has been great and really embracing the game plan and trying to do extra, so he feels comfortable and is able to play fast on Sunday.”
