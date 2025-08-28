What Big Practice Squad Addition Means For Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars finalized their practice squad on Thursday, signing former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Matt Dickerson and wide receiver Erik Ezukanma.
The Jaguars got a close look at both players last week after a joint practice with the Dolphins on Thursday and then the preseason finale last Saturday. Now, each will play a key role for the Jaguars' practice squad under head coach Liam Coen.
New Additions
Ezukanma has played in five games with the Dolphins after being selected by Miami in the fourth round (125th overall) of the 2022 draft. His career totals include five rushes for 22 yards as well as a three-yard reception.
Ezukanma appeared in 35 games in four seasons (2018-21) at Texas Tech. The Fort Worth, Texas, native recorded 138 receptions for 2,165 yards and 15 touchdowns as well as 10 carries for 138 yards and two touchdowns in college.
Dickerson has appeared in 40 regular season games with the Tennessee Titans (2018-20), Atlanta Falcons (2022), Kansas City Chiefs (2023) and Miami Dolphins (2024). He has totaled 42 tackles (three for loss) and three quarterback hits in his career.
Dickerson has also played five postseason games (one start) with the Titans (2019-20) and Chiefs (2023) and recorded two tackles and 1.0 sack. The San Mateo, Calif., native played collegiately at UCLA where he appeared in 44 games and recorded 94 tackles (seven for loss), four passes defensed and 1.5 sacks.
Why Ezukanma Matters
The addition of Ezukanma does a few things for the Jaguars. While he does not have much game experience, he is now the third longest-tenured NFL receiver on the roster behind Tim Patrick and Dyami Brown, spending more time in the NFL so far than Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., and Travis Hunter.
The Jaguars showed they were looking for more size at the wide receiver position when they traded a sixth-round pick to the Detroit Lions for Patrick, who stands at 6-foot-5. With Ezukanma standing at 6-foot-2, he is tied with Thomas as the Jaguars' second-tallest receiver. At 210 pounds, he is tied with Patrick as the heaviest receiver on the roster.
"The idea of building out a basketball team with not only the wide receiver room, but multiple position groups, that can be very helpful, right? Not the same, exact genre across the group," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said on Wednesday.
:That can be something that, when you talk with Liam, being able to artfully design plays to tap into those skill sets is something that he gets creative juices from. So that was something that was really exciting about the addition of Tim, knowing that he brings something that we don't currently have in the space."
To get all our updates for the Jaguars' finalized practice squad, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley today!
Talk to us about the finalized practice squad by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.