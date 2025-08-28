Major News For Jaguars' Travis Hunter Before Week 1
Jacksonville Jaguars star rookie Travis Hunter announced some significant news ahead of Week 1.
Hunter and his wife Leanna announced the birth of their son on Wednesday, doing so with a social media post that saw the two go through their pregnancy journey before and after the 2025 NFL Draft.
Hunter's Year
Hunter's past year has been one of incredible moments. He won the Heisman Trophy in his final season at Colorado, was the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after a blockbuster trade, and then he got married following the draft.
Now, Hunter has hit yet another milestone by becoming a first-time father ahead of his NFL debut.
Hunter is set to play a massive role for the Jaguars in 2025, becoming a rare two-way player who will spend significant snaps at both cornerback and wide receiver.
"Yeah, I like to think so, and also there's a competitive advantage to not knowing what side of the ball he's going to be deployed on fully," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said on Wednesday. "If that's half, if that's a mixture, all those sorts of things can vary from one week to the next. I think the fact that that exists is certainly a hand that we'll keep close."
Hunter's Role
The addition of Hunter was the biggest and boldest move any general manager made in 2025, and now Gladstone and the Jaguars are already seeing how it changes how they operate when they construct their roster.
"It goes a long way. It obviously -- it's interesting, in the 53, it's probably less impactful in comparison to the 48, 47 on game day because now you've got an extra active essentially, somebody who's going both ways," Gladstone said.
"So it's a weapon in that regard. It's actually a math changer, right? It literally is a math changer when it comes to the active game day count. That's where I would probably apply that as being a really cool dynamic.
Hunter has dealt with an upper-body injury over the last several weeks, but he is expected to make his NFL debut in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers next week at EverBank Stadium.
