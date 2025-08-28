Jaguar Report

Major News For Jaguars' Travis Hunter Before Week 1

Big news has been announced for Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter and his family before Week 1.

Aug 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) watches from the sidelines during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) watches from the sidelines during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Jacksonville Jaguars star rookie Travis Hunter announced some significant news ahead of Week 1.

Hunter and his wife Leanna announced the birth of their son on Wednesday, doing so with a social media post that saw the two go through their pregnancy journey before and after the 2025 NFL Draft.

Hunter's Year

Hunter's past year has been one of incredible moments. He won the Heisman Trophy in his final season at Colorado, was the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after a blockbuster trade, and then he got married following the draft.

Now, Hunter has hit yet another milestone by becoming a first-time father ahead of his NFL debut.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) gets instructions from Secondary Coach Ron Milus during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 18th and final training camp practice at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Wednesday August 20, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hunter is set to play a massive role for the Jaguars in 2025, becoming a rare two-way player who will spend significant snaps at both cornerback and wide receiver.

"Yeah, I like to think so, and also there's a competitive advantage to not knowing what side of the ball he's going to be deployed on fully," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said on Wednesday. "If that's half, if that's a mixture, all those sorts of things can vary from one week to the next. I think the fact that that exists is certainly a hand that we'll keep close."

Hunter's Role

Aug 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) congratulates cornerback Keni-H Lovely (31) on an interception against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The addition of Hunter was the biggest and boldest move any general manager made in 2025, and now Gladstone and the Jaguars are already seeing how it changes how they operate when they construct their roster.

"It goes a long way. It obviously -- it's interesting, in the 53, it's probably less impactful in comparison to the 48, 47 on game day because now you've got an extra active essentially, somebody who's going both ways," Gladstone said.

"So it's a weapon in that regard. It's actually a math changer, right? It literally is a math changer when it comes to the active game day count. That's where I would probably apply that as being a really cool dynamic.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) wore a towel around his neck during the Jaguars 14th NFL training camp session at Miller Electric Center Tuesday August 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars travel to New Orleans to play the Saints this Sunday in their second preseason game. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hunter has dealt with an upper-body injury over the last several weeks, but he is expected to make his NFL debut in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers next week at EverBank Stadium.

