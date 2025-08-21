Jaguar Report

BREAKING: Liam Coen Reveals Plans For Jaguars' Final Preseason Game

There was speculation on whether the Jacksonville Jaguars would play their starters in their final preseason matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Andy Quach

Aug 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had one of the most crucial training camps and preseasons of any team in the NFL ahead of the 2025 campaign. Not only are they coming off a miserable 4-13 finish from last year, but they're also working through a complete systematic overhaul and the infusion of plenty of new talent.

Head Coach Liam Coen was hired to replace Doug Pederson and tasked with orchestrating a renaissance season out of the Jaguars, particularly for quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the offense. He'll also be overseeing the implementation of a revamped offensive line, as well as the installation of new weapons like second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr. and free agent signee Dyami Brown.

The defense also has a few new faces, including Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile, recent trade acquisition Khalen Saunders, and safety Eric Murray. With the significant changes they've brought on this offseason, it was crucial that the Jags took full advantage of OTAs, training camp, and preseason to nail down their new schemes and build team chemistry.

Jacksonville Jaguars, Head Coach Liam Coen, Trevor Lawrence, preseason, Pittsburgh Steelers
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second quarter of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Liam Coen announces that starters will not play in preseason Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins

Despite getting only a few reps with the starters through the first two weeks of preseason, it seems that Head Coach Liam Coen is comfortable with letting his first-teamers rest in their final exhibition against the Miami Dolphins. He announced that the starters will be held out following their first joint practice:

"We are not going to play our starters. We got them the two weeks of work in the first two games. In an ideal world, looking back, if you had the joints earlier on, you wouldn't play them, wouldn't play them maybe a series in the third — that's what we did in Tampa, and I liked it — but, it'll be a lot of young guys getting some quality work, and there's a lot of guys that are going to play, that are fighting for a roster spot, or fighting for a roster spot potentially on someone else's team. So this is valuable tape, a great challenge that some are going to obviously go up against... it's a good opportunity for those guys as well."

It makes sense why Coen and the rest of the Jacksonville Jaguars staff are taking extra precautions ahead of season kickoff. The injuries started to mount on both sides of the ball, including Travis Hunter Jr. showing up on the report and missing the second preseason clash against the New Orleans Saints.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on the preseason.

Please let us know your thoughts on the Jaguars and the preseason when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
Andy Quach
ANDY QUACH

Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.