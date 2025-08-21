BREAKING: Liam Coen Reveals Plans For Jaguars' Final Preseason Game
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had one of the most crucial training camps and preseasons of any team in the NFL ahead of the 2025 campaign. Not only are they coming off a miserable 4-13 finish from last year, but they're also working through a complete systematic overhaul and the infusion of plenty of new talent.
Head Coach Liam Coen was hired to replace Doug Pederson and tasked with orchestrating a renaissance season out of the Jaguars, particularly for quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the offense. He'll also be overseeing the implementation of a revamped offensive line, as well as the installation of new weapons like second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr. and free agent signee Dyami Brown.
The defense also has a few new faces, including Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile, recent trade acquisition Khalen Saunders, and safety Eric Murray. With the significant changes they've brought on this offseason, it was crucial that the Jags took full advantage of OTAs, training camp, and preseason to nail down their new schemes and build team chemistry.
Liam Coen announces that starters will not play in preseason Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins
Despite getting only a few reps with the starters through the first two weeks of preseason, it seems that Head Coach Liam Coen is comfortable with letting his first-teamers rest in their final exhibition against the Miami Dolphins. He announced that the starters will be held out following their first joint practice:
"We are not going to play our starters. We got them the two weeks of work in the first two games. In an ideal world, looking back, if you had the joints earlier on, you wouldn't play them, wouldn't play them maybe a series in the third — that's what we did in Tampa, and I liked it — but, it'll be a lot of young guys getting some quality work, and there's a lot of guys that are going to play, that are fighting for a roster spot, or fighting for a roster spot potentially on someone else's team. So this is valuable tape, a great challenge that some are going to obviously go up against... it's a good opportunity for those guys as well."
It makes sense why Coen and the rest of the Jacksonville Jaguars staff are taking extra precautions ahead of season kickoff. The injuries started to mount on both sides of the ball, including Travis Hunter Jr. showing up on the report and missing the second preseason clash against the New Orleans Saints.
