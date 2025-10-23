AFC South Round-Up: Jaguars Gotta Shape Up Fast
Through seven weeks, the AFC South has started to take shape. By the end of the season, this might turn out to be a two-horse race, but that depends on how the Jacksonville Jaguars can respond using their bye week after a two-game skid. Otherwise, the Indianapolis Colts could wind up running away with it.
They were the only team from the division to come up with a win in Week 7. The Jaguars aren't too far behind and have both of their head-to-head matchups with the Colts ahead of them, which could prove instrumental for the ultimate playoff picture at the end of the year. Here's a look at the AFC South through the first seven weeks.
Colts pulling away
1. Indianapolis Colts (6-1, 1-0 in div.)
Last game: 38-24 win @ Los Angeles Chargers
Next game: vs. Tennessee Titans
The Indianapolis Colts have been the most pleasantly surprising team of the 2025 NFL season. Their offense has been absolutely dominant, with Daniel Jones proving to be more than capable of running Shane Steichen's system. Buoyed by an elite supporting cast, he's led an Indy attack that's ranked second in yards and first in points so far this year.
The one critique of the Colts so far is that they've played a pretty soft schedule thus far. They've faced just the 28th strongest slate this season per ESPN. They'll continue that trend in Week 9, hosting the lowly Tennessee Titans with a great chance to remain undefeated in the division.
2. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-3, 1-0 in div.)
Last game: 35-7 loss vs. Los Angeles Rams
Next game: @ Las Vegas Raiders
Not only do the Jacksonville Jaguars have an extra week off to try to collect themselves, but they also have a perfect opportunity at a "get-right" game coming out of the bye. The Las Vegas Raiders have gone just 2-5 this season, ranking toward the bottom of the league in every meaningful category on both sides of the ball.
This is a key chance for Jacksonville to correct its offensive line play, its ground game, Trevor Lawrence's confidence, as well as the hands of its wide receivers. Hopefully, the Jaguars take full advantage of their favorable next two weeks to turn their season around.
3. Houston Texans (2-4, 1-1 in div.)
Last game: 27-19 loss @ Seattle Seahawks
Next game: vs. San Francisco 49ers
Another bright side for the Jaguars is that the Houston Texans have struggled much worse than they have this season. This was evident in Houston's last game, a 27-19 loss to the Seattle Seahawks that wasn't nearly as close as the final score suggested. The only reason it was a one-score game at the end was due to a garbage-time touchdown with just over two minutes left in the contest.
The Texans' defense has been elite this year. They kept the team within arm's reach of the Seahawks throughout the night by notching four takeaways. Unfortunately, the offense couldn't do anything with its myriad opportunities. In their next game, they'll take on another team that the Jaguars have already played: the San Francisco 49ers.
Jacksonville was able to get the win over a banged-up Niners squad. Can Houston do the same against an even more depleted version of San Francisco?
4. Tennessee Titans (1-6, 0-2 in div.)
Last game: 31-13 loss vs. New England Patriots
Next game: @ Indianapolis Colts
The Tennessee Titans couldn't hold off the Mike Vrabel revenge game, as he and his New England Patriots gave them a beatdown in front of his former home crowd. Interim Head Coach Mike McCoy began his tenure with a blowout loss, making it difficult for the fans not to regret the team's original decision to replace Vrabel with now-fired coach Brian Callahan.
McCoy's next task will be trying to slow down a red-hot Colts team on the road. If he wants any chance of getting the promotion from interim, getting a good showing against a divisional opponent as an underdog would be a huge selling point for him.
To see if the Jaguars can make up ground against the Colts, follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
CLICK RIGHT HERE to add us on Facebook and let us know your thoughts on the current state of the AFC South.