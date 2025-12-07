Jaguars vs. Colts: Week 14 Live Game Thread

Hall of Fame left tackle and executive vice president of football operations of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tony Boselli, has week in and week out said that every upcoming game is the most important one in this franchise's history.

This is a play on Head Coach Liam Coen's mentality for his team, a goal of going 1-0 every single week. In the Jaguars' next outing, though, Boselli might not be exaggerating too much.



Week 14's clash with the Indianapolis Colts might not be the most important game in this team's history, but it's certainly up there among regular-season affairs. This divisional clash could very well determine the fate of the AFC South, as well as shape the Wild Card picture in the conference.



Not just a normal regular-season game



Both the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts are coming into Week 14 at 8-4; however, these two teams couldn't feel more differently about their current records. While the Jags are riding a three-game win streak, the Colts have lost three of their last four, allowing Jacksonville back into the hunt for the division crown.



In fact, the Jaguars actually vaulted Indy in the standings last week, due to their better record against common opponents. This team knows that their current tiebreaker likely won't last come season's end. They still have both of their head-to-heads against the Colts on the docket, and three other games in between. Whoever wins in Week 14 will take an imperative one-game lead in the standings with just a handful of contests left to play.



Beaten and battered



The Jaguars and the Colts are limping into this face-off. Jacksonville will be without two starters, left tackle Walker Little and safety Andrew Wingard, both of whom suffered a concussion in Week 13's win over the Tennessee Titans. Parker Washington, Arik Armstead, Travon Walker, and Eric Murray are all listed as questionable as well.



The Colts will be missing DeForest Buckner, Sauce Gardner, and Tyquan Lewis, while quarterback Daniel Jones will be playing through a fractured fibula. Injuries aren't the only concern for these two teams, either. Sunday's forecast projects a 50 percent chance of rain throughout the day, including during the battle between the Jaguars and the Colts.

Of course, Jacksonville is a bit more accustomed to playing in Florida precipitation and the elements in general with EverBank Stadium, but it's not guaranteed that it'll play out in the Jags' favor. Be sure to keep up with this page for all our key live game updates.

