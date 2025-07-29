How Training Camp Injury Shakes Up Jaguars Secondary
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been dealt some bad injury news early on in training camp, with head coach Liam Coen announcing Monday that offseason standout Montaric Brown would miss the rest of training camp with a leg injury.
Brown had truly stood out for the Jaguars throughout the course of the entire offseason program, and his early injury in camp now may force the Jaguars to pivot when it comes to a secondary that still has some moving pieces.
Jaguars defense now adjusting
With Brown now on the mend, the Jaguars now will need to see how the rest of their cornerback depth chart responds to increased reps. Considering Brown had a chance to fight for a starting role in the defense, any reps that are now picked up will be all the more important.
“I think it just gives us an opportunity to get guys reps. We expect him back for the season, obviously. So gives a great op for Jarrian Jones, Travis [WR/DB Travis Hunter] to continue to get quality reps, Tre Prince [CB De’Antre Prince] and some of these guys to continue to get reps, Zech McPhearson [CB Zechariah McPhearson] and same with Christian Braswell," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Monday.
"So, it just gives us odds. It's a bummer a little bit for Buster. I love Buster but it is always anytime that happens. It is completely a new window and opportunity for somebody else. So the reps are quality for us.”
With that said, the injury to Brown won't cause the Jaguars to overhaul all of the best-laid plans -- including the ones for Travis Hunter, whose role will not change.
“No, we’re not changing it. We're not going to alter it. I think what will happen, he's on offense, he'll go back to defense before our mock game scrimmage and be able to kind of use that mock as an evaluation to see, alright, what do we need to do now? " Coen said.
"What did it look like in the scrimmage? Do we need to maybe get him more on defense? Or hey, these other guys are producing and developing, and we can keep with the schedule as is. That'll be kind of a, not a defining moment, but an evaluation time for us.”
