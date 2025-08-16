BREAKING: Liam Coen Announces If Starters Will Play vs. Saints
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has made his decision.
After not having a final answer on Friday on whether the Jaguars' starters would play in the Week 2 preseason game vs. the New Orleans Saints, the team announced via social media on Saturday morning that the starters would play.
Starters Set to Play
“We're still kind of working through it. As of right now, we're going to go meet about it currently here in the next half hour. So have a better idea," Coen said on Friday.
"We just have to get a full totality of the injuries and we went pretty hard the last few days in terms of Tuesday and yesterday, so we're going to go meet on that right now.”
The Jaguars are facing a long list of injuries entering Week 1, with at least eight players not practicing on Friday: Chuma Edoga, Anton Harrison, Cole Van Lanen, Tyson Campbell, Montaric Brown, Travis Hunter, Caleb Ransaw, Jalen McLeod,
"It's just we gotta go get this injury report and make sure because I don't really want to do too many ‘You're playing, you're not playing,’ that kind of deal. So we kind of need to just make sure that we're, if we are putting, Trevor [QB Trevor Lawrence], we make sure we're protected and we have the right guys in front. Same with the runners, things like that. Just making sure that we're not putting people in vulnerable spots because we are injured.”
With the Jaguars holding joint practices with the Dolphins next week, Sunday's game against the Saints is likely the final time we see the Jaguars' starters before Week 1.
Jaguars veterans advocated to play in the Week 1 preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and while it is unclear if that is the case this time, several starters have said in media sessions that they find value in playing in the preseason game.
“I think live reps are always important. You never know what rep may matter in January or December. So, you just take them all, put them all in your memory bank, and you just try to learn from them," Jaguars veteran safety Eric Murray said on Friday.
