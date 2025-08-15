Former Jaguars Player Banned from the NCAA
The Jacksonville Jaguars sent shockwaves across the league when they traded up with the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft.
They ended up dealing away picks five, 36, 126, and their first-rounder in 2026 in return for the Browns' second-overall pick, along with their fourth- and sixth-round selections. They did so to acquire Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter Jr., who's expected to play both wide receiver and cornerback for the Jaguars this season.
He's not the first multi-positional star the Jaguars have ever drafted, though. Back in 2013, they took former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Denard Robinson in the fifth round. He made headlines when Jacksonville listed him as an "offensive weapon" on their roster. He'd go on to play quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and kick returner.
After his contract with the Jaguars ended, Robinson tried out for the Chicago Bears and the New York Jets but never found another NFL home. He made headlines again recently as part of the verdict in the investigation of the Michigan Wolverines' sign-stealing scandal. Serving as their assistant director of player personnel from 2022 to 2024, he was handed down a three-year show-cause order, which will prohibit him from participating in any athletic activity in the NCAA during that span.
Remembering Denard Robinson's career with the Michigan Wolverines and Jacksonville Jaguars
Denard Robinson made a name for himself with the Michigan Wolverines for his versatility. Not only did he play multiple positions for their football program, but he was also an NCAA-level track athlete.
His best collegiate season came in 2010, when he finished sixth in Heisman voting after passing for 2,570 yards on 62.5 percent completion while rushing for a Big Ten-high 1,702 yards, scoring 32 total touchdowns. He finished his NCAA career leading the conference twice in yards per completion and once in yards per carry. His accomplishments made him the cover athlete of EA Sports' NCAA Football 14.
He wasn't quite as productive for the Jacksonville Jaguars. His best season in the NFL came in 2014, when he combined for 706 total yards as a wide receiver and running back. While he didn't pan out the way the Jags hoped, fans won't soon forget his three-week run that November.
With Toby Gerhart injured, Robinson took over as the lead back against the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, and Cincinnati Bengals. In that span, he rushed 57 times for 329 yards for an average of 5.8 per carry. He scored two touchdowns and caught three balls for another 20 yards, too.
Following his playing days in the NFL, he went on to coach for the Jacksonville Dolphins and then became the offensive quality control coach for the Jaguars under former head coach Urban Meyer. That eventually earned him the gig with the Michigan Wolverines.
