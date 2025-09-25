Liam Coen Highlights 49ers' Secret Weapon Against Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars will get a stiff test on both sides of the ball in Week 4. The San Francisco 49ers have a deep and talented roster capable of giving Head Coach Liam Coen's team fits on both offense and defense.
Even with Nick Bosa out for the season, players like Fred Warner and Bryce Huff can make life difficult on Trevor Lawrence and the rest of Jacksonville's attack. The Jaguars can expect to see an effective four-man pass rush, a lot of sound tackling, and plenty of bodies dropping into coverage in San Francisco.
Both of the Niners' top two quarterbacks will be dinged up coming into Week 4. Starter Brock Purdy is trying to work his way back from turf toe, while former Jacksonville backup Mac Jones aggravated a PCL strain this past week. Still, San Francisco has the skill position talent and offensive line necessary to really put the Jaguars' defense through the wringer.
49ers have a unique offensive wrinkle
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers are often credited as one of the chief pioneers of modern NFL offense. Their usage of pre-snap motion, penchant for exploiting mismatches, and designs to take advantage of their playmakers are all tenets now seen in schemes across the league, including in Liam Coen's system.
While they have a very forward-thinking approach on the attack, the Niners feature an old-school tactic with fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Only a fraction of NFL teams still carry that position on their roster. The Jaguars can be sure that Juszczyk will play a key role against them in Week 4. Coen is well aware of what the throwback bruiser brings to the table:
"Very versatile. Man, I coached against him when he was at Harvard. I was at Brown, and he was a tight end, slot receiver, wildcat quarterback. He was dynamic then, and the amount of years he's played in this league at that position is pretty darn impressive."
"And his ability to block at the point of attack, lead up on linebackers, come across and bluff and go block a safety or a corner because of his athletic ability and then, it is sneaky getting him out in the pass game, because you're saying, 'Well, a lot of times where is he in the formation for run game tells,' but then they do a nice job of marrying some of that stuff up to sneak him out in the pass game. In the past, they've used him as their pass protector on third downs as the running back. So, ton of things that they've done with him, and I have a lot of respect for him as a player.”
The Jaguars will be seeing a lot of Juszczyk on Sunday. Hopefully, their defense will be putting him in the dirt a lot more than he does to them.
