Why NFL’s Best Moment This Past Weekend Was in Jacksonville
Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart looked great, and CeeDee Lamb got pancaked by an official. But the best NFL highlight of the first full week of preseason action came in Jacksonville.
Cam Little on Saturday night against Pittsburgh connected on a 70-yard field goal, 4 yards farther than the NFL record held by Justin Tucker. Because it was preseason, the kick won’t count as the new standard but it was still incredible. Adam Schefter called Little’s kick the best moment of the weekend.
“Cam Little kicking a 70-yard field goal in Jacksonville in the dense humid air there,” Schefter said on Monday’s edition of Get Up. “This was not at altitude in Denver; this was in Jacksonville.
“In my 35-plus years of covering football, there have been only a handful of moments where I've stood up in the press box and violated the code where you can't make any noise. One of them was when Broncos kicker Jason Elam kicked a 63-yard field goal … I stood up and I went, ‘Whoa, that was 63’ in Denver. This was 70 in Jacksonville. That is unbelievable. We've never seen that before in a game.”
We have now. Ironically, the 63-yard kick Schefter mentioned came against the Jaguars, and it came in Denver’s mile-high altitude (Week 8 of the 1998 season). Elam’s field goal tied the previous record held in sole possession by Tom Dempsey for 28 years.
Longer field goals becoming more frequent this decade
Kickers are getting much stronger in recent years, though. Matt Prater broke that record in 2013 with a 64-yarder, also in Denver. Tucker hit his 66-yarder in 2021, and Brandon Aubrey connected on a 65-yarder for Dallas in 2024.
Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell said after Monday’s practice that Little’s kick is a harbinger.
“It's really cool, but the regular season would be even better,” Farwell said. “So, that's the goal. Regular season is a little bit different, but it was a really cool moment for us.
“I think the group, not only the specialists, realized how cool that was. But you saw the team just get behind Cam and they realize how talented he is and the type of person he is, so they love him to death. You could just see the excitement not only for the team, but for him and our group, so a pretty cool moment.”
The regular-season ramifications
So, remember Little’s kick when Liam Coen has the ball near midfield with just a few seconds before the end of a half. Field goals are measured from the spot of the kick, usually 8 yards behind the line of scrimmage. That means the Jaguars need only get to their own 48-yard line to be within Little’s range.
Jacksonville also has four games on artificial surfaces (Cincinnati, Houston, Tennessee and Indianapolis). The Jaguars also play four games indoors in climate-controlled conditions (Houston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas and Arizona).
