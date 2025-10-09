Jaguars Get Long-Overdue Recognition After Big Win
The Jacksonville Jaguars just keep earning respect and recognition throughout the 2025 NFL season. After an offseason of optimism, marked by a host of personnel changes and a systematic overhaul, this team has proven that the positivity was well deserved.
Liam Coen has gotten off to a 4-1 start to begin his NFL head coaching career. He's already helped the Jaguars exorcise several of their demons. Jacksonville this year has done multiple things that its past iterations weren't capable of, including winning on the West Coast, showing up in prime time, and beating Patrick Mahomes for the first time since he took over as the Kansas City Chiefs franchise quarterback.
The world was hesitant to anoint the Jaguars as a legitimate contender, even after their 3-1 start, citing some concrete hang-ups, bad-faith reservations, and Jacksonville's narrow wins over two flawed teams in the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers. However, this team shut down those remaining concerns in Monday Night Football's upset win over the Chiefs.
Can the Jaguars retain the respect they've earned?
The Jacksonville Jaguars shocked the world in their Monday Night Football win over the Kansas City Chiefs. They were able to upset Patrick Mahomes and a resurgent offense with Xavier Worthy back healthy, returning in Week 4 after dislocating his shoulder in the season opener.
They did it in dramatic fashion, too. Head Coach Liam Coen was able to lead his team out of an early 14-0 hole against the reigning AFC champions. The Jaguars were able to get the win behind a seven-play, 60-yard game-winning drive, capped off by Trevor Lawrence's "slip six," a play in which he had his foot stepped on by right guard Patrick Mekari, stumbled twice, and fell to the turf before somehow getting up and scrambling into the end zone through the grasp of multiple Chiefs' defenders.
That unbelievable score gave them the lead for good, moving the Jaguars to 4-1 on the season, establishing them as real threats, even against a modern dynasty. Now, they're heading into a matchup with another dark-horse contender in the 3-2 Seattle Seahawks.
Through the optimism they've earned in the first five weeks, Jacksonville is favored to keep its undefeated streak at EverBank Stadium this season. The Jaguars are listed at -118 on the moneyline, giving up 1.5 points on the spread. Seattle's defense has been solid this year, but they do have several key players on the injury report, including starting cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen, who are questionable for Sunday's game. The over/under has been set at 47.5 points.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to keep up with all of the Jaguars' odds this 2025 season.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Jaguars' odds against the Seahawks when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.