Jaguars Make Special Gesture For Hines-Allen's Family Ahead of Seahawks Game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will have a special captain when they take the field vs. the Seattle Seahawks, and he will certainly be the toughest guy on the field.
For the Jaguars' Week 6 game, Josh Hines-Allen's oldest son Wesley will be an honor captain after fighting and winning his battle against cancer.
Wesley's Honor
"An honorary captain for this game will be Wesley Allen, a cancer warrior and son of Jaguars DE Josh Hines-Allen. Wesley has been a symbol of strength and determination. His journey has been the inspiration for his father’s season-long campaign, ‘Four One For Hope,’ giving back to cancer-focused nonprofits from their nonprofit Four One For All," the Jaguars said in a release.
Hines-Allen and his wife Kaitlyn announced the leukemia diagnosis of their oldest child, Wesley, in a social media video in July. In August, the couple announced Wesley had completed his cancer treatment.
“Yeah, really a cool moment for Josh and for his family and for us because right when getting here, that was one of the first—when I had a first conversation with my first player on this team, it was Josh Hines-Allen, and within a two hour phone call conversation, he waited till the last 10 minutes to tell me about his son," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Friday.
"And so that conversation stuck with me for a long time, made a really strong first impression on the man, the father, the husband, the player. To see the players, the other guys in that room, not just in that room on the whole team, support him and his family throughout this process, really, really cool moment for us as a team and as an organization.”
Before the season, Hines-Allen and Kaitlyn announced the ‘Four One For Hope’ campaign, an extension of his work through his nonprofit foundation Four One For All.
Four One For Hope will support four cancer-focused non-profit foundations through a pledge campaign tied to Josh and the Jaguars’ defensive statistics throughout the season. Josh will pledge $410 for each sack the Jaguars defense records this season. Fans are also called on and encouraged to pledge any dollar amount per sack throughout the season.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to weigh in on this gesture.
Please let us know your thoughts on this gesture when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.