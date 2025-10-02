Josh Hines-Allen’s Heartfelt Gesture Shines Before Monday Night Showdown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen is having a special 2025.
The Jaguars' defensive captain has been among the most disruptive pass-rushers in the NFL, and the Jaguars are off to the best four-game start of his seven-year career after their 3-1 record through four games.
But what has truly made 2025 special year for the Jaguars' franchise player is the health of his oldest son Wesley.
Hines-Allen and his wife Kaitlyn announced the leukemia diagnosis of their oldest child, Wesley, in a social media video in July. In August, the couple announced Wesley had completed his cancer treatment.
Hines-Allen Gives Back
Ahead of Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs, Hines-Allen and Kaitlyn have given back to the community in a big way to honor those who helped Wesley through his journey.
This week, the couple surprised doctors and nurses at Nemours Children's Health and Wolfson Children's Hospital with autographed jerseys and tickets to Monday Night Football.
Speaking to Hines-Allen in the locker room on Thursday, the Jaguars' star reflected on why it was important to give back.
"I mean, they helped us out throughout the whole journey man. They made Wesley's journey a lot more comfortable, and ours as well. We saw them every single day for probably two or three months straight," Hines-Allen said.
"So for us, it was just a gratitude, and just wanted us to give back to them and show them that we thought about every single day, you know how much you guys do for us, but also all the other kids that get treatment there. So just a token of our appreciation and an opportunity for them to kind of enjoy what I do for a living, and because I have the means to do it, and let's do it."
Before the season, Hines-Allen and Kaitlyn announced the ‘Four One For Hope’ campaign, an extension of his work through his nonprofit foundation Four One For All.
Four One For Hope will support four cancer-focused non-profit foundations through a pledge campaign tied to Josh and the Jaguars’ defensive statistics throughout the season. Josh will pledge $410 for each sack the Jaguars defense records this season. Fans are also called on and encouraged to pledge any dollar amount per sack throughout the season.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to weigh in on Hines-Allen's gift.
Please give us your thoughts on Hines-Allen's gift when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.