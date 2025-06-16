What is the Biggest Question Facing Jaguars Before Training Camp?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had plenty of eyes on them all offseason long.
The hire of Liam Coen this offseason and the eventual move to make a blockbuster trade for Travis Hunter during the 2025 NFL Draft brought plenty of focus to the Jaguars. As a result, the Jaguars will have a fair amount of expectations on themselves entering the 2025 training camp.
As camp opens, the Jaguars will have to answer a few questions and prove themselves on the field. But what is the biggest question mark following the offseason program?
In a look at the biggest question facing the Jaguars ahead of training camp, Sports Illustrated made it a clear one: Can Liam Coen and the staff improve the defense?
"It’s unknown whether Coen can oversee a defense or if he’s more of a hands-off coach in this area. If so, did he and Gladstone make the right move by opting for first-time defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile? After ranking near the bottom of most major statistical categories last season, this defense will need plenty of attention," Sports Illustrated said.
"The new coaching staff has a handful of intriguing players, including edge rusher Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Devin Lloyd, Foyesade Oluokun, Tyson Campbell and veteran newcomer Jourdan Lewis. The secondary could also get a boost from Hunter if he is capable of playing both sides of the field. "
Considering the talent the Jaguars have on the defensive side of the ball, Campanile is set to be the most important addition the Jaguars have made this season who isn't named Hunter.
Campanile has already started to instill his philosophies and principles within his unit over the course of the offseason program. Amongst the most important changes is a transition to a zone-based coverage scheme that the Jaguars hope will increase their turnover production.
“I think a lot of that is just detailing your technique, like the progression of your eyes. I know I say this in regard to, but I believe this about every position, your eyes, feet, hands, violent finish. If my eyes are right, my feet are going to be right. My hands are going to buy me time, whether that's on the line of scrimmage, so if my eyes aren't great on the line of scrimmage, I could have poor footwork," Campabile said.
"It starts there and that's really just the detail in your technique. Even in off man, like you're asking, or zone coverage, playing with vision on the quarterback or if I'm playing three-step and I'm initial keying the QB and confirmation keying to the receiver, being detailed with your eyes. And I think that just kind of gives people an air of confidence once you get good like anything else. You're going to get confidence from having success. The more and more they do it, you see guys being more aggressive to attack the football.”
