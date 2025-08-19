Jaguar Report

Jaguars Training Camp: 5 Bold Observations on Day 17

We break down the first practice since the New Orleans Saints game and everything else that we saw at Jacksonville Jaguars training camp on Day 17. What all did we see at the Miller Electric Center?

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen calls a play during the second quarter of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen calls a play during the second quarter of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars wrapped up their 17th day of training camp on Tuesday, their first practice since the New Orleans Saints contest.

So, what did we see from the Jaguars' practice at the Miller Electric Center? We break it down below.

Travis Hunter's Status

travis hunter
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) claps to music during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars saw Travis Hunter back on the practice field in some capacity on Tuesday. Hunter went through stretches and then fully participated in individual drills with the cornerbacks. Then during the early period where the Jaguars lined up a full offense vs. a full defense and went through alignments and assignments, Hunter participated as well.

Once the Jaguars went to 7-on-7 and then higher-paced team drills at the end of practice, Hunter either worked to the side or was on the sidelines -- all of the above also applied to cornerback Tyson Campbell, who got his first practice work in since his injury after the Steelers game in the first week of the preseason.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said the hope is Hunter will be able to practice Thursday against the Miami Dolphins, but that is still undetermined.

Two Key Defenders Take Key Step

nfll
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Arik Armstead (91) runs after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the first time since training camp opened, the Jaguars had defensive tackles Arik Armstead and Maason Smith on the field for team reps. It was a significant step for each to take considering the self-admitted questions the Jaguars have had about their defensive tackle room as Week 1 creeps closer.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said last week that Armstead's experience makes him less of a projection moving forward. As for Smith, he will need to continue to elevate himself in practices like Monday to ensure he is ready for the Carolina Panthers.

New Addition Makes Debut

nf
Aug 20, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (99) looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

The Jaguars saw veteran defensive tackle Khalen Saunders make his Jaguars practice debut, with the former New Orleans Saints defensive tackle taking part in team drills on defense and special teams. Saunders said after practice that he has already spent considerable time with the defensive staff, immersing himself in the scheme.

Saunders should fit right into the Jaguars' rotation at defensive tackle, specifically at the nose tackle position. Between him and DaVon Hamilton. the Jaguars have two proven veterans who can steady the interior defensive line and raise its floor.

Key Rookie Update

NF
Jacksonville Jaguars guard Wyatt Milum (64) carries offensive tackle Fred Johnson’s (74) shoulder pads and helmet after the Jaguars 14th NFL training camp session at Miller Electric Center Tuesday August 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars travel to New Orleans to play the Saints this Sunday in their second preseason game. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It appears the Jaguars will be without rookie offensive lineman Wyatt Milum for a bit, with head coach Liam Coen calling him week-to-week after a recent injury. Milum had been getting reps at both guard and tackle, including some first-team reps at right tackle. He was picking up momentum in recent weeks, so his absence is notable.

Without Milum, the Jaguars still have Fred Johnson, Chuma Edoga and Patrick Mekari who can play tackle, while the latter two can play guard. Fellow rookie Jonah Monheim has also taken snaps at guard in addition to center.

Play of the Day

nf
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The best play of the day came from Jaguars rookie safety Rayuan Lane, who recorded his first interception of training camp with a well-read play on the ball.

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019.