Jaguars Training Camp: 5 Bold Observations on Day 17
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars wrapped up their 17th day of training camp on Tuesday, their first practice since the New Orleans Saints contest.
So, what did we see from the Jaguars' practice at the Miller Electric Center? We break it down below.
Travis Hunter's Status
The Jaguars saw Travis Hunter back on the practice field in some capacity on Tuesday. Hunter went through stretches and then fully participated in individual drills with the cornerbacks. Then during the early period where the Jaguars lined up a full offense vs. a full defense and went through alignments and assignments, Hunter participated as well.
Once the Jaguars went to 7-on-7 and then higher-paced team drills at the end of practice, Hunter either worked to the side or was on the sidelines -- all of the above also applied to cornerback Tyson Campbell, who got his first practice work in since his injury after the Steelers game in the first week of the preseason.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said the hope is Hunter will be able to practice Thursday against the Miami Dolphins, but that is still undetermined.
Two Key Defenders Take Key Step
For the first time since training camp opened, the Jaguars had defensive tackles Arik Armstead and Maason Smith on the field for team reps. It was a significant step for each to take considering the self-admitted questions the Jaguars have had about their defensive tackle room as Week 1 creeps closer.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said last week that Armstead's experience makes him less of a projection moving forward. As for Smith, he will need to continue to elevate himself in practices like Monday to ensure he is ready for the Carolina Panthers.
New Addition Makes Debut
The Jaguars saw veteran defensive tackle Khalen Saunders make his Jaguars practice debut, with the former New Orleans Saints defensive tackle taking part in team drills on defense and special teams. Saunders said after practice that he has already spent considerable time with the defensive staff, immersing himself in the scheme.
Saunders should fit right into the Jaguars' rotation at defensive tackle, specifically at the nose tackle position. Between him and DaVon Hamilton. the Jaguars have two proven veterans who can steady the interior defensive line and raise its floor.
Key Rookie Update
It appears the Jaguars will be without rookie offensive lineman Wyatt Milum for a bit, with head coach Liam Coen calling him week-to-week after a recent injury. Milum had been getting reps at both guard and tackle, including some first-team reps at right tackle. He was picking up momentum in recent weeks, so his absence is notable.
Without Milum, the Jaguars still have Fred Johnson, Chuma Edoga and Patrick Mekari who can play tackle, while the latter two can play guard. Fellow rookie Jonah Monheim has also taken snaps at guard in addition to center.
Play of the Day
The best play of the day came from Jaguars rookie safety Rayuan Lane, who recorded his first interception of training camp with a well-read play on the ball.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on the Day 17 takes now.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Day 17 takes when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE