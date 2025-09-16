Jaguars All-22 Review: Travon Walker, Bhayshul Tuten Shine
The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered a heartbreaking defeat on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals in a game that they had in their grasp on several occasions. It was the typical game that would give fans an eye roll after previous regimes had similar results on numerous occasions, including last season.
However, the loss provided some bright spots in a close game, showcasing the talent of a few key players with bright futures at the NFL level. I spent some time reviewing the All-22 from Jacksonville's game in Cincinnati and came away excited about a few key players with bright futures. Plus, a closer look at the performance of Trevor Lawrence away from the box score.
Let's dive into the key takeaways from the coaches' film.
Travon Walker is very, very good
Walker is an imposing force and looks to be finally culminating into the top talent the Jaguars envisioned him to be as a raw first-overall selection out of Georgia. Patience and development are not appreciated much, but the outside world has changed since those days, and Walker has slowly proved that he was a correct option over Aidan Hutchinson in 2022.
Against the Bengals, Walker was as explosive as ever with uncanny acceleration through the arc. He has incredible lateral quickness and suddenness that make him a problem in the run game. Walker's pass rush plan has evolved greatly in the past few years, while he continues to showcase violence in his hands that force opposing tackles to anchor quickly.
With four pressures and a sack, this was a great start to the year after a quiet opening weekend. Below, you see the explosion firsthand out of the seven technique alignment. Walker uses a good club-rip plus speed to work around left tackle Cody Ford for the sack.
Bhayshul Tuten looks like a potential star
This kid could be very good at this level. Tuten has ample lateral bust and vertical explosiveness to get east-to-west/north-to-south quickly. I have a great appreciation for running backs who can pair their eyes and feet together to form a smooth attack on the ground, and Tuten has shown the ability to provide more as a creative space player, adding another element to his skill set.
It’s frightening how, as you see in some of the clip packages below, Tuten can get upfield so quickly, compromising pursuit and tackle angles. With Tank Bigsby gone, the former Virginia Tech standout is getting playing time at kick returner, utilizing his game-changing explosiveness in the process. Another thing I’m appreciative of Tuten is his ability to work against the grain and use patience along with lateral quickness to attack the line of scrimmage.
Trevor Lawrence good day (away from the box score)
Lawrence’s box score may not look outstanding on the surface (57% CMP, 271 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions), but the film showcased a good performance. He executes the offense so smoothly and showcases his talent on display against the Bengals.
His footwork and mechanics maintain tempo and quickness in his depth, depending on the play concept and the timing within a particular play, seemingly syncing up his eyes and mind with his upper and lower halves for more accurate and streamlined deliveries.
Throwing two interceptions is never a good thing, but context matters for Lawrence here. On his first one to end his second drive, you would like to see his target, Travis Hunter, flatten the route more or at least position himself for a contested play. Instead, Hunter deepens his route. If Lawrence was able to step up in the pocket, it might've been a touchdown, but Trey Hendrickson was in his face on the throw.
Lawrence's second interception would've been an accurate throw to a slanting Brian Thomas Jr., but as we have come to see in the last couple of days, Thomas basically stops in his tracks before contact is initiated. I was asked if Thomas is supposed to sit here, and on these slant patterns, there are rarely tags to sit against the zone unless you're running a mesh concept with two underneath shallow crossers.
Overall, Lawrence has many more positives than negatives against the Bengals. There were some throws he missed, especially late in the game. I was thoroughly impressed with his display- Lawrence layers the ball very well, and he’ll have some magical performances this season. It is a step up from a week ago against Carolina.
On another note, I would love to see Lawrence implemented in the option game, where he can utilize his legs. He’s a powerful quarterback, both from his arm and lower-half, who can shake off would-be sacks and navigate outside of the pocket.
Quick-hitting takeaways vs. Bengals
- Head coach Liam Coen has some tricks and unique personnel package usages. This week, I noticed a 21 personnel package with Tuten lined up in the backfield and Travis Etienne on the perimeter. They would motion Etienne across like it is a jet sweep or jet touch pass. Coen did this a couple of times with success, so there could be some fun wrinkles to come this season from these types of packages, whether they include Etienne, Tuten, or LeQuint Allen Jr.
- Center Robert Hainsey is a strength of this Jaguars' offensive line. Having worked under Coen in Tampa Bay, Hainsey is a natural fit in this system with outstanding functional athleticism that allows him to be an excellent blocker on the move, whether it is on the screen game, halfback tosses, or end arounds. He has shown himself to be a reliable pass protector and run blocker overall, making him a key asset of Jacksonville’s offense.
- I wrote a column on Thomas’ issues from Sunday, and the All-22 showcased those in broader form. Lawrence made some excellent throws and decisions his way, but the former LSU standout seems to lack focus and is scared of contact. I saw on my X (formerly Twitter) timeline someone mentioning the big hit he had in the first preseason game, pondering if the hit rattled Thomas. It could have, but this is the NFL, and you have to be willing to take big hits for big plays, even if it does risk injury.
- Foye Oluokun and Devin Lloyd were terrific at linebacker, and it feels like defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile’s background from coaching the position in Green Bay is having an impact. They were disciplined in coverage and made plays on the ball while offering blitz capabilities with success. Their run fits also rang with success. If there is an argument for the best linebacker duo in the league right now, Oluokun and Lloyd are in it.
Make sure you check back in next week for another All-22 review on the Jaguars. Don't forget to follow along on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley for the latest news and analysis on the franchise.
Let us know your thoughts on this week's All-22 when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.