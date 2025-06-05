The Jaguars Continue to Make Progress in OTAs
After multiple disappointing seasons, the Jacksonville Jaguars hired Liam Coen to help guide them into a new era. Other than hiring Coen and trading up for a potentially generational talent in Travis Hunter, the Jaguars have had a relatively quiet offseason.
However, Jacksonville has made other, less notable roster additions this offseason via free agency and the NFL Draft. Coen and his coaching staff are hard at work getting their players up to speed on how the new coaching staff likes to do things.
Following Organized Team Activities, Coen noted how well the team has progressed over the past few days. He believes things are coming along for the new-look Jaguars.
“Yeah, I think today was probably the most balanced it’s been, where the offense makes a play, then the defense comes back and makes a play. I thought it was a good competitive back-and-forth. Whereas maybe in the days prior there has been the offense has a really good day and the defense not as much, or vice versa, where the defense was ticked off, specifically myself. I thought today was just a good balance of guys making plays and then coming back," Coen said.
"Ok, who needs to make a play? Who is going to stop the bleeding on each side when maybe the offense is making more, so I think that competitive balance has progressed over the last six or seven practices. I just thought that today was probably a little bit cleaner. It wasn’t just a ton of dropped ball, but just some of the fundamentals were cleaned up a little bit today. Was it perfect? No, but I think that’s an area where we progressed."
Following OTAs, veteran defensive end Josh Hines-Allen agreed with Coen on how valuable OTAs are for players. He noted a few of the ways OTAs can help both rookies and veterans in the offseason, especially under a new coaching staff.
“Definitely. Definitely getting their terminology. Just different things that we’ve used last year that they use, it’s on like D-line fronts. It’s switched for us. I’m still processing jet-front and rush-front from last year to this year because I’m so used to one thing, but have to translate it to a different coaching staff’s terminology. But it’s going good. They’re being very patient with us, but we’re also being very studious as a team, as players, of getting it. So, we’re doing good," Hines-Allen said.
