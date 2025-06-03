What Will the Jaguars' Starting Offense Look Like Week 1?
It's been a long time coming for the Jacksonville Jaguars, as they seem to keep adding more and more pieces to a young and hungry squad. Since the 2020 NFL Draft, the Jaguars have had 9 first round picks, including 3 picks in the top 2.
In 2021, the Jaguars selected college sensation Trevor Lawrence, the most touted quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck in 2012. While not all 9 picks have been home runs, Jacksonville's front office has slowly turned this franchise into a team that has the weapons to be an offensive juggernaut in the league.
Most recently, the Jaguars selected first-round receivers in back to back drafts (Brian Thomas Jr. in 2024 and WR/DB Travis Hunter in 2025). BTJ went above and beyond any expectations last season, earning Pro Bowl honors in just his rookie season and finishing the year with 1,282 receiving yards and 10 scores.
While everyone's still waiting to see if Hunter will be up to the task of playing both sides of the ball, fans are already getting excited for the duo of Hunter and BTJ, prematurely calling them one of the best receiver pairs in the league.
With Trevor Lawrence throwing them the ball, who many believe is going to have a leap in production, this team will be one of the more exciting ones to watch in 2025.
While Lawrence has been a good quarterback, he isn't yet elite like many thought he'd be by now. Pro Football Focus rated him a 76.2 last season, ranking outside the top-10. However, with these new targets 2025 will surely end up being a crucial year for Lawrence in determining how his future with the Jaguars will look like.
Aside from the skill positions, the protection up front is still a little bit shaky. Center Robert Hainsey was graded a 50.2, while right guard Patrick Mekari was a little higher at 59.4, so the interior O-Line may end up being a liability for the Jags' offense. Especially in a division stacked with talented pass-rushing fronts like the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts.
If head coach Liam Coen wants to unlock this offense, Lawrence is going to need time to throw.
