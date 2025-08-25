Why Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Continues to Garner Fantasy Love
The Ringer's Bill Simmons might not be a believer, but there's great optimism that Trevor Lawrence will have a career year for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL season. A large part of that positivity can be attributed to the arrival of Liam Coen, whom the team hired as their new head coach following his tremendous campaign as offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year.
In Tampa, Coen took quarterback Baker Mayfield and an offense that finished 20th in scoring and 23rd in yards in 2023 and turned them into one of the best units in the entire league, fourth in points and third in yards last season. The Jaguars are hoping that he can have a similar effect on Lawrence and Jacksonville's attack.
The team also has plenty of talent surrounding Lawrence for Coen to scheme around, including rookie standout Brian Thomas Jr., second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr., and running back Travis Etienne Jr. With a deep host of weapons and a revamped offensive line, there are high hopes that Trevor Lawrence can have a successful fantasy season while leading a renaissance campaign for the Jaguars' attack.
Trevor Lawrence once again named a sleeper quarterback for 2025 NFL season
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive overhaul has drawn a lot of attention from the fantasy football world. If Head Coach Liam Coen can repeat his achievements from his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Duval, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and several of the Jags' offensive players could turn out to be viable fantasy picks.
The Athletic's Jess Bryant recently dubbed Lawrence a favorite target in drafts:
"Jacksonville finally has a promising head coach and quarterback whisperer in Liam Coen. Brian Thomas is the Jaguars’ WR1 and likely a Top 10 fantasy WR. Travis Hunter has incredible potential and gives Lawrence another desperately needed high-end target. Once labeled a generational talent, Lawrence needs to prove whether he can be a franchise quarterback in 2025, and he finally has the tools he needs to do it.
In two of his four seasons, he threw for over 4,000 yards. His completion percentage was significantly down last year (60.6%), but I think he will reach about 66% this season and surpass 4,200 yards for the first time in his career, finishing as a Top 10 QB. He’s nearly free, allowing you to focus on other skill positions, and while he doesn’t use his legs as much as Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, etc., the NFL’s Next Gen stats clocked him with a top speed of 19.7 mph, which is excellent for a QB. He’s still primarily a pocket passer, but in 2023, he had 339 rushing yards (eighth among QBs), and he could score 18-19 FPPG this season."
If he can consistently score around 20 points per game, he'll be a value pick in his current range. FantasyPros currently has his average draft position at just 139, 20th among quarterbacks. He could wind up being an absolute steal in that spot.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on this take.
Please let us know your thoughts on this take when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE