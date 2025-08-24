Several Jaguars Picked as Sleeper Fantasy Targets
The Jacksonville Jaguars weren't a very productive fantasy football team in the 2024 NFL season. Outside of Brian Thomas Jr., every other player who was picked severely underperformed their expectations. They're looking to change that with new head coach Liam Coen at the helm.
After Coen led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a top-three finish in yards and orchestrated the fourth-best scoring attack in the league as their offensive coordinator last season, there are high hopes that he can deliver a similar renaissance for the Jaguars. His main focus will be proving that Trevor Lawrence is a viable franchise quarterback once again, the same way he did for Baker Mayfield.
Jacksonville already has a lot of talent in place for Coen to work with. Alongside Lawrence, the Jags feature several other enticing fantasy targets, including BTJ, second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr., and Travis Etienne Jr. Of course, Coen and his team will have to turn the potential they have into actual production for the Jaguars to have a successful 2025 season, both in fantasy and in real life.
Adam Schefter finds several fantasy sleepers on the Jaguars roster
If Trevor Lawrence can have a career year under center, he and his top receivers in Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter Jr. will be locks for strong fantasy campaigns in the 2025 NFL season. If the Jacksonville Jaguars meet their offensive ceiling, though, they could produce a few sleeper targets this year, too.
ESPN's Adam Schefter believes that several members of the team will be good picks for the upcoming fantasy season. He didn't pick Lawrence as a top quarterback this year, but Schefter does think he'll be worth a late-round pick:
"Under new coach Liam Coen, Lawrence has been put in a position to achieve his potential."
Behind Jacksonville's coach-quarterback duo, Schefter has high hopes for the Jaguars' offense. He thinks that one of their depth pieces at running back could be worth a flier in Bhayshul Tuten:
"The rookie will likely contribute early and be consistent this season. He has too much speed not to."
Lastly, he suggested that the passing game could produce several solid fantasy performers with Lawrence leading the way. Outside of BTJ and Hunter Jr., he also thinks that Dyami Brown is worth a look:
"Follow the money. The Jaguars paid him about $10 million per year as a free agent."
If Jacksonville's WR3 ends up having a worthwhile fantasy season, it'll likely mean that their offense was a resounding success in 2025.
Follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley for the latest updates on the Jaguars.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.